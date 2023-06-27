British-Born Actor Julian Sands Dead, Remains Found in California Mountains

Sands began his acting career in 1982 and since then appeared in numerous roles, but he is best known for his breakout role in 1985 as George Emerson in the film "A Room with a View."

Other films he appeared in include "Leaving Las Vegas," "Warlock," "The Killing Fields," "The Medallion," "Ocean's Thirteen" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," among other titles.