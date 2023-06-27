https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/montana-derailment-cleanup-underway-as-railcars-remain-in-yellowstone-river-1111486556.html

Montana Derailment Cleanup Underway as Railcars Remain in Yellowstone River

Montana Derailment Cleanup Underway as Railcars Remain in Yellowstone River

Authorities have made progress in cleaning the train that derailed into the Yellowstone River containing hazardous materials.

2023-06-27T04:05+0000

2023-06-27T04:05+0000

2023-06-27T04:07+0000

americas

yellowstone river

yellowstone

montana

train

train derailment

water pollution

contamination

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111486749_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_292577b9714824895c21e26466daf158.jpg

Officials have made significant progress in removing toxic train cars that fell into the Yellowstone River after the Twin Bridges Railroad collapsed over the weekend in rural Montana.Early Saturday, a trestle of the bridge collapsed and sent 10 loaded train cars into the river, and derailing several others. Footage from the scene documented what appears to be a toxic yellow liquid flowing out from some of the train cars.Two of the railcars containing sodium hydrosulfide on the west side of the bridge and eight railcars on the eastern side containing asphalt and fertilizer have since been removed. Four cars containing asphalt remain on the eastern side of the bridge, and will be removed as the process continues.The 10 cars in the river have not been removed. Six of them contain asphalt and three contain molten sulfur. The remaining car contains scrap metal. Their condition is unknown though asphalt globules have been detected downstream and on the banks of the river.A diving team has been called to the scene to investigate the condition of the submerged railcars and a large crane has been brought to remove them from the water.The collapsed bridge severed the main line of the Montana Rail Line, which is a critical cargo route for the Pacific Northwest. Authorities have not given a timeframe on when the repairs and cleanup will be completed and alternative routes are being looked into at present.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230624/montana-says-to-avoid-parts-of-yellowstone-river-after-train-derailment-bridge-collapse--1111447969.html

americas

yellowstone river

yellowstone

montana

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

train derailment, bridge collapse, yellowstone, river, drinking water, infrastructure collapse, pete buttigieg