Montana Derailment Cleanup Underway as Railcars Remain in Yellowstone River
Authorities have made progress in cleaning the train that derailed into the Yellowstone River containing hazardous materials.
Montana Derailment Cleanup Underway as Railcars Remain in Yellowstone River
04:05 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 04:07 GMT 27.06.2023)
The train was the second car operated by Montana Rail Link to derail along one of the state's rivers this year. A previous incident was recorded in April.
Officials have made significant progress in removing toxic train cars that fell into the Yellowstone River after the Twin Bridges Railroad collapsed over the weekend in rural Montana.
Early Saturday, a trestle of the bridge collapsed and sent 10 loaded train cars into the river, and derailing several others. Footage from the scene documented what appears to be a toxic yellow liquid flowing out from some of the train cars.
Two of the railcars containing sodium hydrosulfide on the west side of the bridge and eight railcars on the eastern side containing asphalt and fertilizer have since been removed. Four cars containing asphalt remain on the eastern side of the bridge, and will be removed as the process continues.
The 10 cars in the river have not been removed. Six of them contain asphalt and three contain molten sulfur. The remaining car contains scrap metal. Their condition is unknown though asphalt globules have been detected downstream and on the banks of the river.
“This solid waste is not water soluble and is not anticipated to impact water quality,” Environmental Protection Agency Community Involvement Coordinated Beth Archer told US media. “Water quality testing results from Saturday show no detectable levels of petroleum hydrocarbons or sulfur and samples continue to be taken and analyzed. At this time, there are no known risks to public drinking water or private drinking water wells.”
A diving team has been called to the scene to investigate the condition of the submerged railcars and a large crane has been brought to remove them from the water.
The collapsed bridge severed the main line of the Montana Rail Line, which is a critical cargo route for the Pacific Northwest. Authorities have not given a timeframe on when the repairs and cleanup will be completed and alternative routes are being looked into at present.