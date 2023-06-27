International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-addresses-russian-military--security-officers-on-cathedral-square-1111491294.html
Putin Addresses Russian Military & Security Officers on Cathedral Square
Putin Addresses Russian Military & Security Officers on Cathedral Square
Previously Vladimir Putin praised the role of Russian civil society, including political parties and religious organizations, in support of constitutional order.
2023-06-27T10:38+0000
2023-06-27T10:38+0000
russia
vladimir putin
wagner aborted mutiny
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105181327_0:0:3370:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_ee6d84e15122024ce243badeb3e85379.jpg
Sputnik comes live to you from Cathedral Square, Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing members of the military and security establishment. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of state will talk to officers and soldiers who maintained law and order during the aborted mutiny attempt. Also, Putin will hold talks with Ministry of Defense officials.On June 26, Putin commented on the aborted mutiny attempt by the Wagner Group. He said that mutiny organizers hoped to incite a conflict in Russia and stressed that their effort was doomed from the very beginning – the mutiny would have been inevitably crushed, and constitutional order would be protected. Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Learn More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin addresses to units of ministry of defense, national guard, interior ministry, FSB that ensured order during armed rebellion
Putin addresses to units of ministry of defense, national guard, interior ministry, FSB that ensured order during armed rebellion
2023-06-27T10:38+0000
true
PT5M41S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105181327_639:0:3370:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_476cc164e4c313208a62686461886f77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, wagner aborted mutiny
russia, vladimir putin, wagner aborted mutiny

Putin Addresses Russian Military & Security Officers on Cathedral Square

10:38 GMT 27.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Previously, President Vladimir Putin praised the role of Russian civil society, including political parties and religious organizations, in support of constitutional order.
Sputnik comes live to you from Cathedral Square, Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing members of the military and security establishment. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of state will talk to officers and soldiers who maintained law and order during the aborted mutiny attempt. Also, Putin will hold talks with Ministry of Defense officials.
On June 26, Putin commented on the aborted mutiny attempt by the Wagner Group. He said that mutiny organizers hoped to incite a conflict in Russia and stressed that their effort was doomed from the very beginning – the mutiny would have been inevitably crushed, and constitutional order would be protected.
Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Learn More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала