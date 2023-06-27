https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/putin-addresses-russian-military--security-officers-on-cathedral-square-1111491294.html
Putin Addresses Russian Military & Security Officers on Cathedral Square
Previously Vladimir Putin praised the role of Russian civil society, including political parties and religious organizations, in support of constitutional order.
Sputnik comes live to you from Cathedral Square, Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is addressing members of the military and security establishment. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the head of state will talk to officers and soldiers who maintained law and order during the aborted mutiny attempt. Also, Putin will hold talks with Ministry of Defense officials.On June 26, Putin commented on the aborted mutiny attempt by the Wagner Group. He said that mutiny organizers hoped to incite a conflict in Russia and stressed that their effort was doomed from the very beginning – the mutiny would have been inevitably crushed, and constitutional order would be protected. Follow Sputnik Live Feed to Learn More!
Putin Addresses Russian Military & Security Officers on Cathedral Square
