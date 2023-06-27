International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/russia-china-trade-expanding-despite-attempts-by-other-countries-to-interfere---lavrov-1111487003.html
Russia-China Trade Expanding Despite Attempts by Other Countries to Interfere - Lavrov
Russia-China Trade Expanding Despite Attempts by Other Countries to Interfere - Lavrov
The Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation continues to expand, despite attempts by some countries to interfere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message at the opening of the eighth international conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era" in Beijing.
The Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation continues to expand, despite attempts by some countries to interfere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message at the opening of the conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era" in Beijing."The trade and economic interaction of Russia and China keeps expanding despite attempts by certain states to interfere with this," Lavrov said. According to China's customs authorities, in 2022, Russia-China trade grew by 29.3 percent to a record $190.271 billion.The conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era", which has been held annually since 2015 alternately in Moscow and Beijing, has become the leading forum of Russian and Chinese experts to consider topical international problems and issues of bilateral cooperation. This year the event is held in Beijing.
russia
china
beijing
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - Russian International Affairs Council and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences are holding the 8th International Conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era".
The Russian-Chinese trade and economic cooperation continues to expand, despite attempts by some countries to interfere, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message at the opening of the conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era" in Beijing.
"The trade and economic interaction of Russia and China keeps expanding despite attempts by certain states to interfere with this," Lavrov said.
According to China's customs authorities, in 2022, Russia-China trade grew by 29.3 percent to a record $190.271 billion.
The conference "Russia and China: Cooperation in the New Era", which has been held annually since 2015 alternately in Moscow and Beijing, has become the leading forum of Russian and Chinese experts to consider topical international problems and issues of bilateral cooperation. This year the event is held in Beijing.
