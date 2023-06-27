International
US Lawmaker Requests Information From Biden Admin. on Montana Train Derailment - Letter
US Rep. Matt Rosendale sent a letter to Biden officials requesting information on a bridge collapse and train derailment in Montana, which caused closures on the Yellowstone River due to the release of contaminants into the water.
2023-06-27T00:45+0000
2023-06-27T00:44+0000
"I appreciate your work and attention to the Montana Rail Link derailment in Stillwater County. Your responsiveness over the weekend and thoroughness in investigating the incident is appreciated. I write today to express my concern and to request more information as the investigation continues," the letter said on Monday. The letter was addressed to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Federal Railroad Administration head Amit Bose. The letter requests the officials provide information on the cause of the bridge collapse, including whether regulations were followed and whether the bridge was inspected or renovated. The letter also requests information on whether the contaminants released into the river system - molten sulfur and asphalt - pose substantial threats to the local population or wildlife. Moreover, the letter asks the officials to provide a timeline for the expected bridge repair and cleanup effort, a list of precautions to mitigate the release of contaminants, and information on how supply chain disruptions are being addressed. Rosendale also urges the federal officials to work with state and local counterparts as they conduct their investigation and cleanup, the letter said, adding that it is "vital" that the public remains informed on all developments. The letter requests responses to the questions by July 7 and as more information becomes available.
US Lawmaker Requests Information From Biden Admin. on Montana Train Derailment - Letter

00:45 GMT 27.06.2023
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway.
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway.
© AP Photo / Matthew Brown
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MO) sent a letter to Biden administration officials requesting information on a bridge collapse and train derailment in the state over the weekend, which caused closures on the Yellowstone River due to the release of contaminants into the water.
"I appreciate your work and attention to the Montana Rail Link derailment in Stillwater County. Your responsiveness over the weekend and thoroughness in investigating the incident is appreciated. I write today to express my concern and to request more information as the investigation continues," the letter said on Monday.
The letter was addressed to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Federal Railroad Administration head Amit Bose.
The letter requests the officials provide information on the cause of the bridge collapse, including whether regulations were followed and whether the bridge was inspected or renovated.
The letter also requests information on whether the contaminants released into the river system - molten sulfur and asphalt - pose substantial threats to the local population or wildlife.
Moreover, the letter asks the officials to provide a timeline for the expected bridge repair and cleanup effort, a list of precautions to mitigate the release of contaminants, and information on how supply chain disruptions are being addressed.
Rosendale also urges the federal officials to work with state and local counterparts as they conduct their investigation and cleanup, the letter said, adding that it is "vital" that the public remains informed on all developments.
The letter requests responses to the questions by July 7 and as more information becomes available.
