https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/us-security-services-trying-to-recruit-russian-diplomats-in-un---deputy-representative-1111486407.html

US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative

US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US security services are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Deputy... 27.06.2023, Sputnik International

2023-06-27T03:43+0000

2023-06-27T03:43+0000

2023-06-27T03:42+0000

world

us

russia

dmitry peskov

the united nations (un)

youtube

fbi

us intelligence community (usic)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg

"The updated information presented by us indicates that the US keeps purposefully applying an entire range of measures and restrictions to our Permanent Mission and its employees aimed at reducing the effectiveness of our interaction with the UN, but moreover, at the provision of psychological pressure on Russian diplomats," Zabolotskaya said. “How else to explain more and more intrusive recruiting approaches by local security services who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said. Zabolotskaya said contextual advertising is used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites, for example YouTube, to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.The latest comes just over a month after the US spy agency CIA undertook a social media campaign to target the Russian public so as to establish so-called "secure" lines where secrets could be shared with American officials.At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the targeting campaign was being monitored by officials.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230218/us-admits-problems-recruiting-soldiers-is-army-now-turning-to-influencers-1107469879.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, dmitry peskov, the united nations (un), youtube, fbi, us intelligence community (usic)