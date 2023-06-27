https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/us-security-services-trying-to-recruit-russian-diplomats-in-un---deputy-representative-1111486407.html
US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US security services are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Deputy...
"The updated information presented by us indicates that the US keeps purposefully applying an entire range of measures and restrictions to our Permanent Mission and its employees aimed at reducing the effectiveness of our interaction with the UN, but moreover, at the provision of psychological pressure on Russian diplomats," Zabolotskaya said. “How else to explain more and more intrusive recruiting approaches by local security services who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said. Zabolotskaya said contextual advertising is used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites, for example YouTube, to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.The latest comes just over a month after the US spy agency CIA undertook a social media campaign to target the Russian public so as to establish so-called "secure" lines where secrets could be shared with American officials.At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the targeting campaign was being monitored by officials.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US security services are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said at a committee meeting.
"The updated information presented by us indicates that the US keeps purposefully applying an entire range of measures and restrictions to our Permanent Mission and its employees aimed at reducing the effectiveness of our interaction with the UN, but moreover, at the provision of psychological pressure on Russian diplomats," Zabolotskaya said.
“How else to explain more and more intrusive recruiting approaches by local security services who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said.
Zabolotskaya said contextual advertising is used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites, for example YouTube, to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.
The latest comes just over a month after the US spy agency CIA undertook a social media campaign to target the Russian public so as to establish so-called "secure" lines where secrets could be shared with American officials.
At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the targeting campaign was being monitored by officials.