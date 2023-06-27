International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/us-security-services-trying-to-recruit-russian-diplomats-in-un---deputy-representative-1111486407.html
US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative
US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US security services are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Deputy... 27.06.2023, Sputnik International
2023-06-27T03:43+0000
2023-06-27T03:42+0000
world
us
russia
dmitry peskov
the united nations (un)
youtube
fbi
us intelligence community (usic)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
"The updated information presented by us indicates that the US keeps purposefully applying an entire range of measures and restrictions to our Permanent Mission and its employees aimed at reducing the effectiveness of our interaction with the UN, but moreover, at the provision of psychological pressure on Russian diplomats," Zabolotskaya said. “How else to explain more and more intrusive recruiting approaches by local security services who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said. Zabolotskaya said contextual advertising is used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites, for example YouTube, to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.The latest comes just over a month after the US spy agency CIA undertook a social media campaign to target the Russian public so as to establish so-called "secure" lines where secrets could be shared with American officials.At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the targeting campaign was being monitored by officials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230218/us-admits-problems-recruiting-soldiers-is-army-now-turning-to-influencers-1107469879.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_131:0:2234:1577_1920x0_80_0_0_9f5f43e80204d8a7ffcf3e43f334122e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, russia, dmitry peskov, the united nations (un), youtube, fbi, us intelligence community (usic)
us, russia, dmitry peskov, the united nations (un), youtube, fbi, us intelligence community (usic)

US Security Services Trying to Recruit Russian Diplomats in UN - Deputy Representative

03:43 GMT 27.06.2023
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2023
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - US security services are trying to recruit Russian diplomats working in Russia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, Deputy Permanent Representative Maria Zabolotskaya said at a committee meeting.
"The updated information presented by us indicates that the US keeps purposefully applying an entire range of measures and restrictions to our Permanent Mission and its employees aimed at reducing the effectiveness of our interaction with the UN, but moreover, at the provision of psychological pressure on Russian diplomats," Zabolotskaya said.
“How else to explain more and more intrusive recruiting approaches by local security services who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said.
Zabolotskaya said contextual advertising is used in social networks, search engines and at video hosting sites, for example YouTube, to demonstrate calls to cooperate with the FBI.
Screenshot of Haylujan TikTok - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2023
Military
US Admits Problems Recruiting Soldiers: Is Army Now Turning to Influencers?
18 February, 13:54 GMT
The latest comes just over a month after the US spy agency CIA undertook a social media campaign to target the Russian public so as to establish so-called "secure" lines where secrets could be shared with American officials.
At the time, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters the targeting campaign was being monitored by officials.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала