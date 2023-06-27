https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/use-of-ai-in-nuclear-weapons-extremely-dangerous-may-lead-to-catastrophic-results---un-1111509035.html
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in nuclear weapons is extremely dangerous and may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Tuesday.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in nuclear weapons is extremely dangerous and may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Tuesday. "AI in weapons-related functions such as pre-delegation to launch weapons that's the use of force decisions, especially nuclear weapons systems, is an extremely dangerous concept that could result in potentially catastrophic humanitarian consequences," Nakamitsu said during a United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research 2023 Innovations Dialogue. Nakamitsu warned against following technology blindly and underscored that human beings should remain the ones who determine when and how to use AI and machine learning and not the other way around.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - AI-enabled intelligence surveillance reconnaissance capabilities could be a source of escalation, and be used for targeting and attack purposes in times of conflict, a UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs fears.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI)
in nuclear weapons is extremely dangerous and may lead to catastrophic humanitarian consequences, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu said on Tuesday.
"AI in weapons-related functions such as pre-delegation to launch weapons that's the use of force decisions, especially nuclear weapons systems, is an extremely dangerous concept that could result in potentially catastrophic humanitarian consequences," Nakamitsu said during a United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research 2023 Innovations Dialogue.
Nakamitsu warned against following technology
blindly and underscored that human beings should remain the ones who determine when and how to use AI and machine learning and not the other way around.