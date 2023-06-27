https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/watch-snipers-cover-russian-troops-in-the-special-op-zone--1111503102.html
Watch Snipers Cover Russian Troops in the Special Op Zone
2023-06-27T15:39+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111504014_3:0:968:543_1920x0_80_0_0_1d065f8f2f97dac84ca599253218718f.jpg
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows combat work of snipers in the special military operation zone. Russian sharp-shooters are elite troops vital for the special op as they specialize in hunting down high-profile targets – enemy officers, artillerists and machine gun operators. In this video you can see marksmen providing cover for Russian soldiers that have been ordered to seize Ukrainian footholds. Snipers have a complex set of rules of combat conduct since the enemy always looks for any opportunity to neutralize them. They have to move in dashes and always stay deadly silent. Their job needs a lot of patience for sometimes they have to stay hidden for hours waiting for their target.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111504014_124:0:848:543_1920x0_80_0_0_7d20979215538171c38b833cafa9a0f7.jpg
true
PT1M05S
15:39 GMT 27.06.2023 (Updated: 15:46 GMT 27.06.2023)
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows combat work of snipers in the special military operation zone. Russian sharp-shooters are elite troops vital for the special op as they specialize in hunting down high-profile targets – enemy officers, artillerists and machine gun operators.
In this video you can see marksmen providing cover for Russian soldiers that have been ordered to seize Ukrainian footholds.
Snipers have a complex set of rules of combat conduct since the enemy always looks for any opportunity to neutralize them. They have to move in dashes and always stay deadly silent. Their job needs a lot of patience for sometimes they have to stay hidden for hours waiting for their target.