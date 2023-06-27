https://sputnikglobe.com/20230627/watch-snipers-cover-russian-troops-in-the-special-op-zone--1111503102.html

Watch Snipers Cover Russian Troops in the Special Op Zone

Snipers are elite troops that specialize in decimation of enemy officers, tank crew commanders and machine gun operators. They are on the top of the kill list of Ukrainian militants.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows combat work of snipers in the special military operation zone. Russian sharp-shooters are elite troops vital for the special op as they specialize in hunting down high-profile targets – enemy officers, artillerists and machine gun operators. In this video you can see marksmen providing cover for Russian soldiers that have been ordered to seize Ukrainian footholds. Snipers have a complex set of rules of combat conduct since the enemy always looks for any opportunity to neutralize them. They have to move in dashes and always stay deadly silent. Their job needs a lot of patience for sometimes they have to stay hidden for hours waiting for their target.

