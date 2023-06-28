https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/aukus-seeks-to-expand-despite-violating-nuclear-nonproliferation-treaty-scholar-1111528242.html

AUKUS Seeks to Expand Despite Violating Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty - Scholar

AUKUS Seeks to Expand Despite Violating Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty - Scholar

“The Americans are going to transfer nuclear technology first time since the 1950s, it's in violation of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty," said Professor Joe Siracusa, dean of global futures at Curtin University in Australia.

2023-06-28T18:43+0000

2023-06-28T18:43+0000

2023-06-28T19:07+0000

aukus

kurt campbell

nuclear non-proliferation

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106334/73/1063347390_0:356:3000:2044_1920x0_80_0_0_b3eecc4ee8d7fe643f65f5c56cb47571.jpg

White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell has said that other countries may take part in certain areas of the AUKUS' cooperation such as cybersecurity or anti-submarine warfare.His comments came at an event hosted recently by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington.Said cooperation is expected to take place under the auspices of the so called Pillar Two part of the AUKUS, with the Pillar One part being the provision of nuclear submarines to Australia.Professor Joe Siracusa, dean of global futures at Curtin University in Australia, told Sputnik that Pillar Two may be “a way of sort of keeping the idea alive because the first phase of AUKUS hasn't worked very well.”Regarding the prospects of other nations joining AUKUS, the professor argued that India is unlikely to become one of them since, no matter how much the US and the UK might want it, “the Indians are not going to get involved in defending American interests in the Pacific or anywhere else.”According to Siracusa, Japan, which seems to be “in a sort of a fighting mood right now,” would actually like to get involved with the bloc.The professor pointed out that China’s objections to the first phase of AUKUS – the one involving the provision of nuclear submarines to Australia – are in fact justified, referring to Beijing previously complaining to the International Atomic Energy Agency that the AUKUS partnership essentially involves “illegal transfer of nuclear weapon materials” to a non-nuclear weapon state.Professor Siracusa also lamented that, with the demise of the New Start Treaty, the IRNF Treaty and the AMB Treaty, the world became deprived of the “three pillars” of nuclear nonproliferation, and that he believes the “AUKUS agreement does not contribute to a re-strengthening of the nuclear nonproliferation regime.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/is-aukus-weaponizing-drone-swarms-against-china-1110752233.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

aukus nuclear submarines, aukus submarine deal, aukus expansion