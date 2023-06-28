https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/court-rules-airbus-pays-51mln-under-contract-for-supply-of-a350-aircraft-to-aeroflot-1111525035.html

Court Rules Airbus Pays $5.1Mln Under Contract for Supply of A350 Aircraft to Aeroflot

Court Rules Airbus Pays $5.1Mln Under Contract for Supply of A350 Aircraft to Aeroflot

The Arbitration Court of Moscow sought on Wednesday $5.1 million of unjustified enrichment from the aircraft manufacturer Airbus S.A.S. under a preliminary contract for the supply of seventeen A350 aircraft to Aeroflot on the claim of Aviacapital-Service, a leasing subsidiary of Rostec.

2023-06-28T14:06+0000

2023-06-28T14:06+0000

2023-06-28T14:06+0000

russia

russian economy under sanctions

aeroflot

rostec

a350

airbus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111524842_0:69:3398:1980_1920x0_80_0_0_e2fa737ec3ce1153b6f74f8297c1440d.jpg

The court of first instance fully satisfied the claim, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom. The plaintiff told the court that the parties signed a memorandum in December 2019 agreeing to conclude the main supply contract within two months. The Rostec structure made a $5.1 million security deposit. Since the main contract was not concluded, the deposit, which the plaintiff qualifies as a deposit, should be returned. Aviacapital-Service did not receive any consideration, and donation between legal entities is prohibited by law, the representative of the plaintiff stressed. The defendant stated that the contract was not gratuitous, the plaintiff received a large package of favorable conditions. Thus, the buyer would have received the first planes in two years, and the discount reached 50% of the catalog price. In addition, redundancy of production facilities was guaranteed. The defendant noted that 'you cannot come and buy in the supermarket' these planes worth $300 million, you have to join the waiting list. According to the representative of the defendant, there was no deposit, as the economic benefit has been received. The defendant also stated that the manufacturer was interested in this contract worth more than $2 billion and extended the memorandum twice, but the deal did not take place because Aeroflot refused to accept the aircraft.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230129/aeroflots-fleet-to-consist-of-70-russian-aircraft-by-2030-says-ceo-1106804164.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, preliminary contract aeroflot, arbitration court of moscow, rostec, airbus