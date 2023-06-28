https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/fbi-ignored-massive-amount-of-intel-info-ahead-of-jan-6-capitol-breach--senate-report-1111516832.html

FBI Ignored ‘Massive Amount of Intel Info’ Ahead of Jan 6 Capitol Breach – Senate Report

FBI Ignored ‘Massive Amount of Intel Info’ Ahead of Jan 6 Capitol Breach – Senate Report

On January 6, 2021, a crowd, including Donald Trump supporters, breached the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

2023-06-28T09:25+0000

2023-06-28T09:25+0000

2023-06-28T09:25+0000

americas

us

donald trump

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

report

supporters

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111516202_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_66fae56e4dc5b6733a7333aac58eae99.jpg

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” ahead of the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach, a new report has claimed.The 105-page document, Planned in Plain Sight, was issued by Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.The report accuses the FBI and the DHS of failing “to fully and accurately assess the severity of the threat identified by intelligence, and formally disseminate guidance to their law enforcement partners with sufficient urgency and alarm to enable those partners to prepare for the violence that ultimately occurred."The document describes the federal law enforcement agencies’ actions as a "failure of imagination" fueled by a "bias toward discounting intelligence that indicated an unprecedented event."According to the report, intelligence analysts and leaders "failed to sound the alarm about Jan. 6th in part because they could not conceive that the US Capitol Building would be overrun by rioters.""This reflects the intelligence community's struggle to adapt to the new reality that the primary threat to homeland security (as identified by these same agencies) is now domestic terrorism driven largely by antigovernment ... ideologies," the document argues.In conclusion, the report underscored that “the fact remains that the federal agencies tasked with preventing domestic terrorism and disseminating intelligence — namely FBI and I&A — did not sound the alarm, and much of the violence that followed on January 6th may have been prevented had they done so.”In separate statements in response to the document, the DHS and the FBI insisted said they have worked hard to improve their systems since the January 6 Capitol riot.A DHS spokesperson said that they had “strengthened intelligence analysis, information sharing, and operational preparedness to help prevent acts of violence and keep our communities safe." According to the spokesperson, the department has "issued more than 130 intelligence products related to domestic violent extremism to contextualize the evolving threat environment facing our country" since January 2021.The FBI, in turn, said in a statement that the bureau “worked closely with our law enforcement partners — including the US Capitol Police — in advance of January 6 and on that day to share information in real time” and “set up command posts and had tactical assets ready to deploy” when they were requested.The House Select Committee’s probe into the January 6, 2021 events ended last year with a criminal referral for Trump and a final report claiming that the 45th president intentionally misled and provoked the mob as part of an effort to stay in power after losing the 2020 election, allegations that the ex-POTUS vehemently rejected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220913/doj-sends-over-30-subpoenas-to-trump-allies-as-capitol-breach-probe-intensifies-report-says-1100709579.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220106/capitol-breach-anniversary-how-insurrection-probe-lost-steam--failed-to-reach-its-objectives-1092069729.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

democrats's report on january 6 capitol breach, january 6, 2021 capitol breach, donald trump supporters, us capitol