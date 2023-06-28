https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/israel-developing-cyber-iron-dome-system-to-tackle-threats-using-ai-1111515494.html

Israel Developing Cyber Iron Dome System to Tackle Threats Using AI

Ronen Bar, the head of Israeli security agency Shin Bet, said Tuesday that Tel Aviv was developing the "global cyber iron dome" system in cooperation with a number of countries to identify and tackle threats using AI.

"The Iron Dome that the Shin Bet is developing in cyberspace is already taking its first steps, the array of alliances is emerging and it has already come into action," Israeli media quoted Bar as telling the annual International Cyber Week conference hosted by Tel Aviv University.Bar said that the agency was effectively using AI technology to prevent terror threats, adding that "the AI technology was assimilated into the Shin Bet's countermeasures machine naturally." The chief added that the agency realized it was impossible to "win this war with sticks and stones." "We are in the depths of the network and see very well what is happening in it: espionage, terrorism, incitement, and foreign influence. The network, like the terrorists' nests in Jenin and the terror tunnels in Gaza, is not a safe space for our enemies," he said.

