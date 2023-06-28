International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/israel-developing-cyber-iron-dome-system-to-tackle-threats-using-ai-1111515494.html
Israel Developing Cyber Iron Dome System to Tackle Threats Using AI
Israel Developing Cyber Iron Dome System to Tackle Threats Using AI
Ronen Bar, the head of Israeli security agency Shin Bet, said Tuesday that Tel Aviv was developing the "global cyber iron dome" system in cooperation with a number of countries to identify and tackle threats using AI.
2023-06-28T03:39+0000
2023-06-28T03:38+0000
military
israel
iron dome
shin bet
artificial intelligence (ai)
cyberspace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110247521_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea8bb3b99a64a01fb021710619bf725b.jpg
"The Iron Dome that the Shin Bet is developing in cyberspace is already taking its first steps, the array of alliances is emerging and it has already come into action," Israeli media quoted Bar as telling the annual International Cyber Week conference hosted by Tel Aviv University.Bar said that the agency was effectively using AI technology to prevent terror threats, adding that "the AI technology was assimilated into the Shin Bet's countermeasures machine naturally." The chief added that the agency realized it was impossible to "win this war with sticks and stones." "We are in the depths of the network and see very well what is happening in it: espionage, terrorism, incitement, and foreign influence. The network, like the terrorists' nests in Jenin and the terror tunnels in Gaza, is not a safe space for our enemies," he said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230529/israel-announces-successful-test-of-naval-iron-dome-system-against-advanced-targets-1110775725.html
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110247521_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b549430899692b5576fe2c5dfa8a0e8d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ronen bar, artificial intelligence, iron dome defense system, israel, shin bet
ronen bar, artificial intelligence, iron dome defense system, israel, shin bet

Israel Developing Cyber Iron Dome System to Tackle Threats Using AI

03:39 GMT 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ohad ZwigenbergIsrael's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Sderot, Israel, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ohad Zwigenberg
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ronen Bar, the head of Israeli security agency Shin Bet, said Tuesday that Tel Aviv was developing the "global cyber iron dome" system in cooperation with a number of countries to identify and tackle threats using artificial intelligence (AI).
"The Iron Dome that the Shin Bet is developing in cyberspace is already taking its first steps, the array of alliances is emerging and it has already come into action," Israeli media quoted Bar as telling the annual International Cyber Week conference hosted by Tel Aviv University.
"We are already cooperating with a number of significant countries in the field and we see the global cyber iron dome beginning to take shape."
Bar said that the agency was effectively using AI technology to prevent terror threats, adding that "the AI technology was assimilated into the Shin Bet's countermeasures machine naturally."
"We identified a significant number of threats using AI ... In order to make sure that AI will lead to evolution and not revolution, we will need cooperation and openness between the technology giants and the security agencies," he said.
The chief added that the agency realized it was impossible to "win this war with sticks and stones."
"We are in the depths of the network and see very well what is happening in it: espionage, terrorism, incitement, and foreign influence. The network, like the terrorists' nests in Jenin and the terror tunnels in Gaza, is not a safe space for our enemies," he said.
This picture taken from the southern Israeli city of Sderot shows rockets fired from the Gaza Strip being intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system, on May 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2023
Military
Israel Announces Successful Test of Naval Iron Dome System Against Advanced Targets
29 May, 14:16 GMT

Iron Dome is an Israeli air defense system developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries and deployed in 2011. The system is capable of intercepting and destroying short-range rockets and artillery shells in a radius of up to 43 miles.

Israel Missile Defense Organization Director Moshe Patel said in late May that Iron Dome has carried out more than 5,000 successful interceptions of incoming short-range missile attacks since the system was deployed.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала