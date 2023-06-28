https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/japanese-govt-vows-to-monitor-currency-fluctuation-after-yen-hits-7-month-low-1111518257.html

Japanese Gov't Vows to Monitor Currency Fluctuation After Yen Hits 7-Month Low

The Japanese government will closely watch developments in the currency market and take necessary measures after the yen hit a new seven-month low, Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Japanese yen fell to its record low since November 2022, with the US dollar trading at 144 yen. Kanda's remarks may precede the government's possible currency market intervention to strengthen the national currency, media reported. The yen has been in steady decline since March due to the Japanese Central Bank's commitment to monetary easing policy and hikes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other foreign central banks.

