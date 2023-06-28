https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/japanese-govt-vows-to-monitor-currency-fluctuation-after-yen-hits-7-month-low-1111518257.html
Japanese Gov't Vows to Monitor Currency Fluctuation After Yen Hits 7-Month Low
Japanese Gov't Vows to Monitor Currency Fluctuation After Yen Hits 7-Month Low
The Japanese government will closely watch developments in the currency market and take necessary measures after the yen hit a new seven-month low, Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.
2023-06-28T07:30+0000
2023-06-28T07:30+0000
2023-06-28T07:30+0000
economy
japan
volatility
currency
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101895/56/1018955652_0:0:4802:2701_1920x0_80_0_0_c8d07b633f6de692da3ad7da3e0867a1.jpg
On Tuesday, the Japanese yen fell to its record low since November 2022, with the US dollar trading at 144 yen. Kanda's remarks may precede the government's possible currency market intervention to strengthen the national currency, media reported. The yen has been in steady decline since March due to the Japanese Central Bank's commitment to monetary easing policy and hikes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other foreign central banks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/japan-piqued-as-biden-claims-credit-for-tokyos-ramped-up-defense-costs-1111412557.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101895/56/1018955652_601:0:4202:2701_1920x0_80_0_0_bd5412f1ad7afae6a5b8e86d0d0a7b01.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, japanese economy, currency fluctuation, currency, inflation
japan, japanese economy, currency fluctuation, currency, inflation
Japanese Gov't Vows to Monitor Currency Fluctuation After Yen Hits 7-Month Low
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government will closely watch developments in the currency market and take necessary measures after the yen hit a new seven-month low, Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Japanese yen fell to its record low
since November 2022, with the US dollar trading at 144 yen.
"We will closely watch developments in the currency market with a sense of increased urgency and respond appropriately if moves become excessive," Kanda was quoted by Japanese news agency as saying.
Kanda's remarks may precede the government's possible currency market intervention to strengthen the national currency, media reported.
The yen has been in steady decline since March due to the Japanese Central Bank's commitment to monetary easing policy
and hikes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and other foreign central banks.