Latin America Fosters Global South Ties and Rejects Monroe Doctrine

Korea Still At War 73 Years Later, Bolsonaro On Trial For Charges Stemming From Re-Election Campaign, Google Bard Workers Speak Out

2023-06-28T10:00+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Greg Elich, Korea Policy Institute board member and a contributor to the collection Sanctions as War: Anti-Imperialist Perspectives on American Geo-Economic Strategy to discuss the anniversary of the beginning of the Korean war and how the US divided the peninsula, how the war has had lasting effects on both sides of the Korean peninsula and led to intense repression of progressive political elements in the south, and why the Korean peninsula is so important to US imperialism.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s electoral trial on charges of abuse of political power and misuse of public media stemming from meetings he held during his 2022 re-election campaign, how this is only the beginning of legal issues that Bolsonaro faces as he considers relocating to the US, and how the Brazilian right-wing has reacted to theses legal challenges and investigations into Bolsonaro’s 2022 campaign.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss the Biden administration announcement of funding for the expansion of high-speed internet access and how it demonstrates the problems with broadband access that were intensified during the pandemic, how workers on Google’s Bard chatbot project are not being given enough time to fact-check the chatbot’s responses and how that could affect the quality of information that chatbot users receive, and how the US Navy underwater microphones detected the presumed implosion of the Titan submersible and why they still exist despite their original purpose for detecting Soviet submarines during the cold war.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies to discuss the Supreme Court’s rejection of the independent legislature theory in its decision in Moore v. Harper and the nature of democracy in the US, an effort by some House Democrats to ease sanctions on Venezuela as the US continues its demonization campaign against the country, and how recent developments in Latin America are contributing to the growing shift toward multipolarity and represent a rejection of the Monroe Doctrine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

