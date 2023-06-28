International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/new-york-to-source-supercomputer-in-mission-to-better-understand-regulate-ai-1111515354.html
New York to Source Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI
New York to Source Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI
The state of New York is trying to source a supercomputer capable of running artificial intelligence programs in order to better understand and regulate the technology more effectively, US media reported on Tuesday.
2023-06-28T03:31+0000
2023-06-28T03:30+0000
beyond politics
artificial intelligence (ai)
supercomputer
new york
science & tech
marketplace
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcf5a9f4972c2af13ac1979e47fbfd9.png
New York is looking to both obtain capable hardware and hire professionals to run the programs, media said, citing New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris, whose agency is looking into AI and machine learning beyond its use in the private sector. According to Harris, DFS is using data-driven approaches leveraging data analysis to enhance the agency's ability to predict and respond to events in the marketplace, the report said. With many major private tech and software companies shifting toward AI, Harris told media, it makes the most sense for regulators to be adopting the same tools. The market for supercomputers, which have long been used by the military and intelligence agencies, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to US media, which cite an increased reliance on cloud computing and technologies in addition to the need for larger datasets capable of training and operating AI as the shift's primary cause.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230623/us-lawyers-fined-over-legal-brief-penned-by-ai-powered-chatgpt-1111414693.html
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_185:0:1273:816_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7bf59bbdec82c27453ab517bc43bf8.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, supercomputer, artificial intelligence, technology, regulations
new york, supercomputer, artificial intelligence, technology, regulations

New York to Source Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI

03:31 GMT 28.06.2023
CC0 / / AI Taking over the world
AI Taking over the world - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The state of New York is trying to source a supercomputer capable of running artificial intelligence programs in order to better understand and regulate the technology more effectively, US media reported on Tuesday.
New York is looking to both obtain capable hardware and hire professionals to run the programs, media said, citing New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris, whose agency is looking into AI and machine learning beyond its use in the private sector.
According to Harris, DFS is using data-driven approaches leveraging data analysis to enhance the agency's ability to predict and respond to events in the marketplace, the report said.
With many major private tech and software companies shifting toward AI, Harris told media, it makes the most sense for regulators to be adopting the same tools.
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2023
Beyond Politics
US Lawyers Fined Over Legal Brief Penned By AI-Powered ChatGPT
23 June, 11:56 GMT
The market for supercomputers, which have long been used by the military and intelligence agencies, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to US media, which cite an increased reliance on cloud computing and technologies in addition to the need for larger datasets capable of training and operating AI as the shift's primary cause.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала