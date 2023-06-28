https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/new-york-to-source-supercomputer-in-mission-to-better-understand-regulate-ai-1111515354.html

New York to Source Supercomputer in Mission to Better Understand, Regulate AI

The state of New York is trying to source a supercomputer capable of running artificial intelligence programs in order to better understand and regulate the technology more effectively, US media reported on Tuesday.

New York is looking to both obtain capable hardware and hire professionals to run the programs, media said, citing New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Adrienne Harris, whose agency is looking into AI and machine learning beyond its use in the private sector. According to Harris, DFS is using data-driven approaches leveraging data analysis to enhance the agency's ability to predict and respond to events in the marketplace, the report said. With many major private tech and software companies shifting toward AI, Harris told media, it makes the most sense for regulators to be adopting the same tools. The market for supercomputers, which have long been used by the military and intelligence agencies, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to US media, which cite an increased reliance on cloud computing and technologies in addition to the need for larger datasets capable of training and operating AI as the shift's primary cause.

