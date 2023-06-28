https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/oops-i-did-it-again-biden-calls-ukraine-iraq-twice-in-two-days-1111527843.html

Oops! I Did It Again: Biden Calls Ukraine ‘Iraq’ Twice in Two Days

Several times in recent days, Biden has made some embarrassing mess-ups, including several instances of referring to Iraq when he meant to refer to Ukraine.

Several times in recent days, Biden has made some embarrassing mess-ups, including several instances of referring to Iraq when he meant to refer to Ukraine.The first came on Tuesday, when the 80-year-old head of state was speaking at a campaign reception in Chevy Chase, Maryland.Then on Wednesday, he did it again. This time, it was captured on film.On the helicopter tarmac outside the White House, Biden was asked by a gaggle of reporters: "To what extent has Vladimir Putin been weakened by recent events?"“It’s not just NATO, it’s not just the European Union, it’s Japan, it’s 40 nations,” he added.In another answer not captured on film, Biden reportedly referred to "my new best friend the prime minister of China,” although the president caught his mistake that time and clarified he meant to say Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently paid a state visit to the US capital city.As vice president, Biden also oversaw US policy in Ukraine during and after the February 2014 coup in Kiev, which enjoyed extensive US backing and brought a Washington-friendly, ultra-nationalist government to power. Another of his sons, Hunter Biden, was an investor in the Burisma gas company that did business in Ukraine, and became embroiled in an ethics probe by the Ukrainian government before it was dropped in 2015 amid pressure from Joe Biden.Under his presidency that began in 2021, Joe Biden has funneled weapons and support to Ukraine to sponsor a proxy war against the country’s Russophone minority and, after February 2022, Russian forces engaged in a special operation in the country to root out its neo-Nazi elements.

