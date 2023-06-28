https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/poseidon-characteristics-of-russias-new-unmanned-submarine-nuclear-weapon-1111524225.html
Poseidon: Characteristics of Russia's New Unmanned Submarine Nuclear Weapon
Poseidon is a small nuclear-powered drone submarine about 20 meters long that can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.
Earlier, US officials voiced their fears that Poseidons might wreak havoc on American coastal cities by creating a “nuclear tsunami.”The following infographic contains all the details about this weapon that are available to the public at this time.
18:56 GMT 28.06.2023
This year, Russia’s already formidable arsenal of nuclear weapons may receive a new addition in the form Poseidon: a small nuclear-powered drone submarine about 20 meters long that can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.
Earlier, US officials voiced their fears that Poseidons might wreak havoc on American coastal cities by creating a “nuclear tsunami.”
The following infographic contains all the details about this weapon that are available to the public at this time.