Poseidon: Characteristics of Russia's New Unmanned Submarine Nuclear Weapon

Poseidon is a small nuclear-powered drone submarine about 20 meters long that can carry either a conventional payload or a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to two megatons.

2023-06-28T18:56+0000

2023-06-28T18:56+0000

2023-06-28T19:07+0000

Earlier, US officials voiced their fears that Poseidons might wreak havoc on American coastal cities by creating a “nuclear tsunami.”The following infographic contains all the details about this weapon that are available to the public at this time.

