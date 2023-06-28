https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/republican-us-presidential-candidate-whats-a-uyghur-1111513864.html
Republican US Presidential Candidate: 'What's a Uyghur?'
Republican US Presidential Candidate: 'What's a Uyghur?'
Republican presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez seemed unaware of the existence of the Uyghur ethnic group of northwest China, when asked about them during an interview on Tuesday.
2023-06-28T02:36+0000
2023-06-28T02:36+0000
2023-06-28T02:47+0000
world
xinjiang uyghur autonomous region
uyghurs
hugh hewitt
republican
florida
china
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111514631_0:0:1972:1109_1920x0_80_0_0_b7f110d0aa7e17f26b04d2d6297e482f.png
"What’s a Uyghur?" Suarez said during an interview with Salem News Channel’s Hugh Hewitt, when asked whether he plans to raise the issue of the treatment of Uyghurs as part of his campaign. When advised by Hewitt to inform himself about the issue, Suarez promised to look into the matter, noting that he is a "fast learner." Hewitt later responded to Suarez's comments in a tweet after the interview's conclusion, saying Suarez "was pretty good for a first conversation on air about national security--except for the huge blind spot on the Uyghurs."A spokesman for Suarez later told US media after the interview that he had merely misheard Hewitt, chalking up the gaffe to his own misunderstanding of the word's correct pronunciation. Suarez filed earlier this month as a contender to become the Republican candidate in the 2024 US presidential election. Suarez is the third Florida resident to join the Republican primary, alongside former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. The Suarez snag calls back a similar hiccup that befell then-Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, who during the 2016 election cycle was asked during an interview what he would do about Aleppo, a hot-button topic posed to all presidential contenders.At the time, a stumped Johnson asked, "What is Aleppo?" to a stunned audience. Although Johnson had recovered on the topic, it nonetheless prompted shocked responses.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20211012/chinese-foreign-ministry-rejects-cnn-whistleblowers-allegations-of-uyghur-torture-1089869147.html
xinjiang uyghur autonomous region
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111514631_90:0:1877:1340_1920x0_80_0_0_59ccc10b538dff56eac4e05ad4c9574b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
francis suarez, 2024 us election, china, uyghur, presidential candidate
francis suarez, 2024 us election, china, uyghur, presidential candidate
Republican US Presidential Candidate: 'What's a Uyghur?'
02:36 GMT 28.06.2023 (Updated: 02:47 GMT 28.06.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Republican presidential hopeful and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez seemed unaware of the existence of the Uyghur ethnic group of northwest China, when asked about them during an interview on Tuesday.
"What’s a Uyghur?" Suarez said during an interview with Salem News Channel’s Hugh Hewitt, when asked whether he plans to raise the issue of the treatment of Uyghurs as part of his campaign.
When advised by Hewitt to inform himself about the issue, Suarez promised to look into the matter, noting that he is a "fast learner."
Uyghurs are a Turkic and largely Muslim ethnic group, with significant populations living in China, Kazakhstan, Pakistan and Turkey. The vast majority of Uyghurs, however, reside in China’s Xinjiang region.
Hewitt later responded to Suarez's comments in a tweet after the interview's conclusion, saying Suarez "was pretty good for a first conversation on air about national security--except for the huge blind spot on the Uyghurs."
A spokesman for Suarez later told US media after the interview that he had merely misheard Hewitt, chalking up the gaffe to his own misunderstanding of the word's correct pronunciation.
"I didn’t recognize the pronunciation my friend Hugh Hewitt used. That’s on me," the official went on to explain.
12 October 2021, 15:53 GMT
Suarez filed earlier this month as a contender to become the Republican candidate in the 2024 US presidential election. Suarez is the third Florida resident to join the Republican primary, alongside former US President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The United States and other countries have alleged that the Chinese government’s treatment of Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region may constitute human rights violations.
China has repeatedly dismissed the accusations as unfounded and claimed that they are being used to smear its ethnic and religious policies.
The Suarez snag calls back a similar hiccup
that befell then-Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson, who during the 2016 election cycle was asked during an interview what he would do about Aleppo, a hot-button topic posed to all presidential contenders.
At the time, a stumped Johnson asked, "What is Aleppo?" to a stunned audience. Although Johnson had recovered on the topic, it nonetheless prompted shocked responses.