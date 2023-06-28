https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/severe-weather-forces-cancellation-delay-of-over-5500-flights-across-us-1111533443.html

Severe Weather, Tech Glitches Force Cancellation, Delay of Over 5,500 US Flights

Severe Weather, Tech Glitches Force Cancellation, Delay of Over 5,500 US Flights

More than 5,500 flights have been delayed or canceled due to severe weather and staffing shortages at the FAA.

2023-06-28T21:27+0000

2023-06-28T21:27+0000

2023-06-28T21:26+0000

americas

federal aviation administration (faa)

department of transportation

united airlines

newark

new york

flight delays

flight cancellations

severe weather

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094956524_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_3725e0bb2e1096094fab6d63dacd8097.jpg

Over 5,500 flights into, out of, or within the United States have been delayed or canceled due to severe weather in the Northeast region.Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue in the area at least until Friday. The situation was further compounded by a technical error that caused some Washington D.C. area airports to pause operations.According to the Flight Aware tracker, 4,644 flights in the United States have been delayed on Wednesday as of 5:00 pm EST and an additional 913 flights have been canceled.The FAA reduced arrival rates at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey by 40% and arrivals by 75% on Wednesday.United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby explained to US media that that shows the blame should be placed on the FAA and not the airlines themselves.Kirby said he plans to discuss the situation with the FAA and the Department of Transportation. The FAA told US media it is always willing to “collaborate with anyone seriously willing to join us to solve a problem.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/high-temperatures-humidity-scorch-parts-of-us-south-as-hundreds-of-flights-delayed-1111514989.html

americas

newark

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

flight delays, cancellations, staffing shortages, air traffic control, thunderstorms in new york, northeast united states