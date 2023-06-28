Trump’s Comedy Roadshow

International
Newly released audio appears to show former President Trump talking about classified documents and seems to show them off to a staffer.
Trump is facing 37 federal felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He has claimed he used his powers as president to declassify the documents before leaving office.A spokesperson for the Trump campaign insisted the audio exonerates the former president. "The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all," the official insisted, noting Trump was joking in the audio. "The president is speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously."
