https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/trumps-comedy-roadshow-1111513571.html

Trump’s Comedy Roadshow

Trump’s Comedy Roadshow

Newly released audio appears to show former President Trump talking about classified documents and seems to show them off to a staffer.

2023-06-28T01:22+0000

2023-06-28T01:22+0000

2023-06-28T01:21+0000

donald trump

mark milley

white house

indictment

political cartoons

sputnik cartoons

ted rall

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1b/1111512123_0:0:2000:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_35ba66f11fb5ad88f2dfdbbcfa76e78c.jpg

Trump is facing 37 federal felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He has claimed he used his powers as president to declassify the documents before leaving office.A spokesperson for the Trump campaign insisted the audio exonerates the former president. “The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all,” the official insisted, noting Trump was joking in the audio. “The president is speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously.”When a partial transcript of the conversation was released, Trump told US media he didn’t have any documents in his hand at the time but the audio appears to show that he did.Trump reportedly knew he was being recorded at the time.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, ted rall cartoons, audio recording of trump, classified documents case