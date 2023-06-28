Trump’s Comedy Roadshow

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/trumps-comedy-roadshow-1111513571.html
Newly released audio appears to show former President Trump talking about classified documents and seems to show them off to a staffer.
Trump is facing 37 federal felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. He has claimed he used his powers as president to declassify the documents before leaving office.A spokesperson for the Trump campaign insisted the audio exonerates the former president. “The audio tape provides context proving, once again, that President Trump did nothing wrong at all,” the official insisted, noting Trump was joking in the audio. “The president is speaking rhetorically and also quite humorously.”When a partial transcript of the conversation was released, Trump told US media he didn’t have any documents in his hand at the time but the audio appears to show that he did.Trump reportedly knew he was being recorded at the time.
Former US President Donald Trump was allegedly caught on tape having a conversation that appeared to be about secret military documents laying out a plan to attack Iran. In the audio, a voice that appears to be that of Trump admits he did not declassify the documents before taking them from the White House.
“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I have a big pile of papers. They presented me this. This is off the record. But they presented me this. This was him [Gen. Mark Milley]. This was the Defense Department and him.”
Trump reportedly knew he was being recorded at the time.