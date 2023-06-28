International
US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports
US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports
Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in large areas of the United States for the second time in June, prompting the US authorities to caution residents to take adequate precautions against conditions caused by the smoke, a American broadcaster and weather-related websites reported on Wednesday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1111000567_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_97611bae8ed1635db19cb1130795778d.jpg
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has descended on the Great Lakes region and the Midwest, with the cities of Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality in the world, the report said. The affected areas in the northern parts of the United States could continue to have poor air quality for the next few days thanks to a low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service. About 92 million people in the United States are under air quality alerts and the National Weather Service also issued air alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeast Michigan.
US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports

19:11 GMT 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick SisonBuildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
Buildings in lower Manhattan in New York are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Sison
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in large areas of the United States for the second time in June, prompting the US authorities to caution residents to take adequate precautions against conditions caused by the smoke, a American broadcaster and weather-related websites reported on Wednesday.
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has descended on the Great Lakes region and the Midwest, with the cities of Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality in the world, the report said.
The affected areas in the northern parts of the United States could continue to have poor air quality for the next few days thanks to a low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service.
About 92 million people in the United States are under air quality alerts and the National Weather Service also issued air alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeast Michigan.
