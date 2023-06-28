https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-issues-air-quality-alerts-to-92mln-residents-due-to-from-canadian-wildfires---reports-1111530803.html

US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports

US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports

Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in large areas of the United States for the second time in June, prompting the US authorities to caution residents to take adequate precautions against conditions caused by the smoke, a American broadcaster and weather-related websites reported on Wednesday.

2023-06-28T19:11+0000

2023-06-28T19:11+0000

2023-06-28T19:11+0000

americas

canada

us

wildfires

air pollution

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/08/1111000567_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_97611bae8ed1635db19cb1130795778d.jpg

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has descended on the Great Lakes region and the Midwest, with the cities of Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality in the world, the report said. The affected areas in the northern parts of the United States could continue to have poor air quality for the next few days thanks to a low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service. About 92 million people in the United States are under air quality alerts and the National Weather Service also issued air alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeast Michigan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/over-400-wildfires-burning-in-canada-213-out-of-control---emergency-preparedness-chief-1111409472.html

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, canada, air pollution, wildfires, air quality