US Issues Air Quality Alerts to 92Mln Residents Due to From Canadian Wildfires - Reports

Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in large areas of the United States for the second time in June, prompting the US authorities to caution residents to take adequate precautions against conditions caused by the smoke, a American broadcaster and weather-related websites reported on Wednesday.
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada has descended on the Great Lakes region and the Midwest, with the cities of Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality in the world, the report said. The affected areas in the northern parts of the United States could continue to have poor air quality for the next few days thanks to a low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service. About 92 million people in the United States are under air quality alerts and the National Weather Service also issued air alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeast Michigan.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canadian wildfires are affecting air quality in large areas of the United States for the second time in June, prompting the US authorities to caution residents to take adequate precautions against conditions caused by the smoke, a American broadcaster and weather-related websites reported on Wednesday.
Smoke from the wildfires in Canada
has descended on the Great Lakes region and the Midwest, with the cities of Chicago and Detroit having the worst air quality in the world, the report said.
The affected areas in the northern parts of the United States could continue to have poor air quality for the next few days thanks to a low-pressure system, according to the National Weather Service.
About 92 million people in the United States
are under air quality alerts and the National Weather Service also issued air alerts for northeastern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southeast Michigan.