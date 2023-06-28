International
US Obsessed With Idea of Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia - Embassy
US Obsessed With Idea of Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia - Embassy
The United States is obsessed with the idea to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the Russian Embassy in Washington said commenting on a new US military assistance package for Ukraine.
"With further deliveries of military equipment, Washington only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. To do this, pushes its clients towards more and more desperate adventures," the Embassy said in a statement. "The lives of Ukrainians mean nothing to the American authorities."The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems. "The United States is making futile attempts to defeat the Russian Federation 'on the battlefield' with [the] hands of Kiev puppets. Washington announces the allocation of more and more 'packages' of security assistance to the Zelensky regime," the Embassy said. "In the meantime, Russian military personnel are day by day debunking the myths about the 'unsurpassed quality' of American and NATO weapons," it said.
russia
US Obsessed With Idea of Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia - Embassy

03:24 GMT 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered as part of the United States of America's security assistance to Ukraine, at the Borispol airport, outside Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2023
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is obsessed with the idea to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the Russian Embassy in Washington said commenting on a new US military assistance package for Ukraine.
"With further deliveries of military equipment, Washington only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. To do this, pushes its clients towards more and more desperate adventures," the Embassy said in a statement.
"The lives of Ukrainians mean nothing to the American authorities."
The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems.
"The United States is making futile attempts to defeat the Russian Federation 'on the battlefield' with [the] hands of Kiev puppets. Washington announces the allocation of more and more 'packages' of security assistance to the Zelensky regime," the Embassy said.
Military
Military
Pentagon Unveils New $500Mln Package of Military Aid for Ukraine
Yesterday, 17:15 GMT
"In the meantime, Russian military personnel are day by day debunking the myths about the 'unsurpassed quality' of American and NATO weapons," it said.
"The mangled machinery, smoking on the fields of Donbass and Novorossiya, is the best answer to those who are impatient to carry out illusory geopolitical plans."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbass.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

