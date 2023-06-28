https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-obsessed-with-idea-of-inflicting-strategic-defeat-on-russia---embassy-1111515212.html

US Obsessed With Idea of Inflicting Strategic Defeat on Russia - Embassy

The United States is obsessed with the idea to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the Russian Embassy in Washington said commenting on a new US military assistance package for Ukraine.

"With further deliveries of military equipment, Washington only confirms its obsession with the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on the Russian Federation. To do this, pushes its clients towards more and more desperate adventures," the Embassy said in a statement. "The lives of Ukrainians mean nothing to the American authorities."The US Department of Defense on Tuesday announced a package of additional military aid for Ukraine worth $500 million, including 30 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, as well as more munitions for Patriot defense systems and HIMARS systems. "The United States is making futile attempts to defeat the Russian Federation 'on the battlefield' with [the] hands of Kiev puppets. Washington announces the allocation of more and more 'packages' of security assistance to the Zelensky regime," the Embassy said. "In the meantime, Russian military personnel are day by day debunking the myths about the 'unsurpassed quality' of American and NATO weapons," it said.

