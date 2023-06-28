https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/us-singer-madonna-postpones-world-tour-due-to-bacterial-infection-1111532795.html
US Singer Madonna Postpones World Tour Due to Bacterial Infection
US singer Madonna is postponing concert dates for her upcoming world tour following hospitalization due to a serious bacterial infection, talent manager Guy Oseary said on Wednesday.
“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the [intensive care unit],” Oseary said in a statement. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.” Madonna’s health is improving, although the singer is still under medical care, the statement said. Madonna is expected to make a “full recovery,” the statement added.The statement went on to note that Madonna's team would share more details, including a new tour start date and dates for postponed shows, as soon as possible. Madonna was set to launch her first retrospective tour in July, during which she would play shows in cities across North America and Europe to highlight her decades-long music career.
