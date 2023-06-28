International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle
Kiev officials were announcing counteroffensive for several months, raising expectations and demanding for more cutting-edge military equipment. Three weeks ago counteroffensive began yet everything Ukraine achieved is thousands of militants neutralized and dozens of Western tanks reduced to ashes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing copters destroying armored vehicles with Kiev militants in South Donetsk. The reconnaissance attack helicopters used guided missiles to obliterate the hostile convoy.Russian choppers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles capable of destroying even modern battle tanks and vehicles, including Abrams and Leopard 2 machines, once considered by Ukraine as the wunderwaffe that will turn the tide and secure the success of overhyped counteroffensive.
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle

Kiev officials have been announcing their counteroffensive for several months, raising expectations and demanding more cutting-edge military equipment. Three weeks ago, the counteroffensive began - yet everything Ukraine achieved is thousands of militants neutralized and dozens of Western tanks reduced to ashes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing copters destroying armored vehicles with Kiev militants in South Donetsk. The reconnaissance attack helicopters used guided missiles to obliterate the hostile convoy.
Russian choppers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles capable of destroying even modern battle tanks and vehicles, including Abrams and Leopard 2 machines, once considered by Ukraine as the wunderwaffe that will turn the tide and secure the success of overhyped counteroffensive.
