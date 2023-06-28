https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-russian-choppers-blast-ukrainian-convoy-of-armored-vehicle-1111526546.html

Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle

Kiev officials were announcing counteroffensive for several months, raising expectations and demanding for more cutting-edge military equipment. Three weeks ago counteroffensive began yet everything Ukraine achieved is thousands of militants neutralized and dozens of Western tanks reduced to ashes.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing copters destroying armored vehicles with Kiev militants in South Donetsk. The reconnaissance attack helicopters used guided missiles to obliterate the hostile convoy.Russian choppers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles capable of destroying even modern battle tanks and vehicles, including Abrams and Leopard 2 machines, once considered by Ukraine as the wunderwaffe that will turn the tide and secure the success of overhyped counteroffensive.

