https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/watch-russian-choppers-blast-ukrainian-convoy-of-armored-vehicle-1111526546.html
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle
Kiev officials were announcing counteroffensive for several months, raising expectations and demanding for more cutting-edge military equipment. Three weeks ago counteroffensive began yet everything Ukraine achieved is thousands of militants neutralized and dozens of Western tanks reduced to ashes.
2023-06-28T16:35+0000
2023-06-28T16:35+0000
2023-06-28T16:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
helicopter
us arms for ukraine
chopper
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111522143_0:1:969:546_1920x0_80_0_0_27244d0e9ec3376ca25a105b8fc54b42.jpg
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing copters destroying armored vehicles with Kiev militants in South Donetsk. The reconnaissance attack helicopters used guided missiles to obliterate the hostile convoy.Russian choppers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles capable of destroying even modern battle tanks and vehicles, including Abrams and Leopard 2 machines, once considered by Ukraine as the wunderwaffe that will turn the tide and secure the success of overhyped counteroffensive.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111522143_121:0:849:546_1920x0_80_0_0_cd13848875152795500c03067bc20463.jpg
Destruction of Ukrainian armoured vehicle column in South Donetsk
Destruction of Ukrainian armoured vehicle column in South Donetsk
2023-06-28T16:35+0000
true
PT1M00S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian helicopters, choppers, russian chopers hunting ukrainians
special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian helicopters, choppers, russian chopers hunting ukrainians
Watch Russian Choppers Blast Ukrainian Convoy of Armored Vehicle
Kiev officials have been announcing their counteroffensive for several months, raising expectations and demanding more cutting-edge military equipment. Three weeks ago, the counteroffensive began - yet everything Ukraine achieved is thousands of militants neutralized and dozens of Western tanks reduced to ashes.
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage showing copters destroying armored vehicles with Kiev militants in South Donetsk. The reconnaissance attack helicopters used guided missiles to obliterate the hostile convoy.
Russian choppers are armed with armor-piercing projectiles capable of destroying even modern battle tanks and vehicles, including Abrams and Leopard 2 machines, once considered by Ukraine as the wunderwaffe that will turn the tide and secure the success of overhyped counteroffensive.