Americans Maintain Historic Low in National Pride, Poll Finds

This year's Fourth of July fireworks may not shine so bright, folks. A new Gallup poll has determined that “extreme pride” in being an American remains “essentially unchanged” from its 2022 historic low. The Thursday-released poll found that only 39% of US adults say they are “extremely proud” of their nationality - that’s up just 1% from last year’s record low of 38%. Meanwhile, 28% reported being “very proud” of being American while 22% noted being “moderately proud,” and just 7% said they were “only a little” proud. Another 4% of respondents admitted they weren't proud “at all” of their US citizenship.The latest poll found that 60% of Republicans and 29% of Democrats expressed extreme pride in being American, with both figures being similar to last year’s data. Meanwhile, 33% Independents’ reported being “extremely proud” of being American, which is similar to last year’s reading but is remains their lowest recording on record by 1%.About 50% of US adults who are aged 55 and older responded that they are “extremely proud” to be American, whereas 40% of those aged 35 to 54 said the same, and only 18% of 18 to 34-year-olds said they were “extremely proud” of being American.Data taken between 2020 and 2023 also shows that no matter the political party they belong to, on average, younger adults are less likely to be proud of their nationality.The analytics company first began asking respondents this question in 2001. Extreme pride reached in all-time high of 70% in 2003, while those who were both extremely/very proud of being American reached its highest of 91% in 2004. Those numbers peaked between two and three years following the September 11 attacks.Pride in being American, according to Gallup, began to decline after 2005, dropping below 50% for the first time in 2018.

