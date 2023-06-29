https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/debris-from-titanic-tourism-sub-recovered-with-presumed-human-remains-1111534964.html

Debris From Titanic Tourism Sub Recovered With 'Presumed' Human Remains

The US Coast Guard has recovered pieces of the tourist submersible that imploded while touring the Titanic.

The first photos of the debris from the Titanic tourist submersible were captured on Wednesday as the vessel was being offloaded at St. John’s Harbor in Newfoundland, Canada.The images documented the pressure damage from the implosion that killed the five people aboard the Titan submersible last week. Some of the recovered pieces showed dents while others were completely crumbled. The US Coast Guard had been working all week to recover the debris, following a dayslong search and rescue mission that turned into a recovery operation after the investigation surpassed a 96-hour mark. Officials had been operating under estimations of the Titan's remaining oxygen levels.Authorities had originally hoped the submersible was stuck somewhere along the ocean floor and could be rescued; however, when the debris was found it became apparent that no one on board could have survived.The exclusive Titanic tour cost $250,000 per person and was the vessel’s 14th voyage to the wreckage. Investigators believe cumulative stress on the craft likely caused an implosion that instantaneously killed the passengers.In addition to the recovered debris, it's also been reported the US Coast Guard retrieved some "presumed human remains." Medical professionals will be conducting a formal analysis.After the Coast Guard completes its debris collection and conducts interviews, the Marine Board of Investigation will hold a public hearing and issue a report. The date of the hearing and a timeline for the report have not yet been released.It is unknown how much the failed search and rescue operation will cost, but experts have estimated it will cost several million dollars. It is also unknown how much the investigation and recovery will cost.

