Guantanamo Torture, Honduran Coup Anniversary, SCOTUS Rulings

Smoke and heat blanket much of the United States, and the country braces for another holiday travel debacle.

Managing editor of the CovertAction Magazine and author Jeremy Kuzmarov joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the hearing process for two of the last Guantanamo Bay detainees, whether the CIA’s torture program will ever be fully revealed, whether Turkey will acquiesce to Sweden’s bid for NATO accession and what Sweden will be asked to sacrifice, what promises Germany’s defense minister will make in Washington, whether the German public is willing to take a military lead on matters abroad, and the possible heating up of tensions in France.Critical medical anthropologist and author Adrienne Pine discusses the recent brutal massacres in Honduras and the response that President Xiomara Castro has enacted, the feedback loop presented between state and gang violence that leads to economic and social instability in Central America, the International Criminal Court’s recommendation that it reopen an investigation into Venezuelan security forces, and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega requesting the International Court of Justice enforce a decades-old decision that the US owes reparations to Nicaragua.Former associate deputy attorney general of the United States and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the Moore v. Harper decision made by the Supreme Court, ongoing challenges to last year’s Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the impacts of recent Supreme Court decisions on redistricting cases, if we should expect more court intervention on the topic of gerrymandering, what to expect out of an awaited decisions on affirmative action programs, and legal programs facing Donald Trump.Illinois Market President Gorman & Company and affordable housing advocate Ron Clewer discusses a battle in Manhattan over maintaining public space and providing more affordable senior housing, an ambitious plan to reduce homelessness in Congress, the racial housing gap, and what housing remedies might have a chance where bipartisan support is necessary.The Misfits also discuss Brazilian President Lula’s complaint about mediocre meals at state dinners, and EU efforts to harmonize sex crimes laws.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

