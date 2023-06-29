International
Lavrov, G20 Ambassadors Discuss Western Pressure on Countries Regarding Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the ambassadors of some G20 countries on Wednesday the West's attempts to put pressure on developing states on the issue of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the meeting was attended by some G20 ambassadors from: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Africa. The sides also discussed urgent issues of preparation for and agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
29.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the ambassadors of some G20 countries on Wednesday the West's attempts to put pressure on developing states on the issue of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the meeting was attended by some G20 ambassadors from: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Africa.
"The minister shared his assessments of Western states' pressure on developing countries in an attempt to draw them into certain formats in line with their interests, into adventurous plans for a peaceful settlement according to Western patterns, increasing the supply of weapons to the Kiev regime, protracting the armed confrontation in Ukraine and isolating Russia," it said.
The sides also discussed urgent issues of preparation for and agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.
