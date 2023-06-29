https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/lavrov-g20-ambassadors-discuss-western-pressure-on-countries-regarding-ukraine-1111542650.html

Lavrov, G20 Ambassadors Discuss Western Pressure on Countries Regarding Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed with the ambassadors of some G20 countries on Wednesday the West's attempts to put pressure on developing states on the issue of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the meeting was attended by some G20 ambassadors from: Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Africa. The sides also discussed urgent issues of preparation for and agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9-10.

