Morocco Recalls Ambassador From Sweden Over Quran Burning in Stockholm

Morocco recalled its ambassador from Sweden indefinitely for consultations against the background of the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's major holidays.

2023-06-29T02:23+0000

2023-06-29T02:23+0000

2023-06-29T02:22+0000

"The Ambassador of His Majesty the King [Mohammed VI] to the Kingdom of Sweden was recalled to the Kingdom for consultations for an indefinite period," the ministry said on the website. The Swedish charge d'affaires in Rabat was also summoned to the Moroccan ministry and was informed of Morocco's "most vigorous condemnation of this offense and rejection of this unacceptable act." Earlier in the day, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."Weighing into the fallout, the Turkish Foreign Ministry blasted the incident as unacceptable, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accusing Stockholm of being complicit.At the start of the year, Sweden's right-wing Stram Kurs party burned copies of the Quran in protest of the Turkish leadership, a move that subsequently caused serious issues and saw Turkiye inform Stockholm it would not be supporting its NATO membership bid.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/turkish-foreign-minister-slams-another-quran-burning-incident-in-sweden-1111528090.html

