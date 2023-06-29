International
Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/nicaraguan-foreign-minister-says-greedy-west-uses-grain-deal-to-stockpile-food-1111536472.html
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says 'Greedy' West Uses Grain Deal to Stockpile Food
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says 'Greedy' West Uses Grain Deal to Stockpile Food
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that 'greedy' western countries were using the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a means to ensure supply for themselves.
2023-06-29T03:34+0000
2023-06-29T03:33+0000
istanbul grain deal
russia
turkiye
the united nations (un)
west
nicaragua
grain crops
grains
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_0:150:3109:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_04bab363a6ed52770f561930de617338.jpg
"Russia really has the will and the solidarity to feed the population of the world. But it's very clear that the West likes to keep all these products and for business purposes, and because they're very greedy," Moncada said. Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230620/russia-believes-grain-deal-will-end-on-july-18-1111330768.html
russia
turkiye
west
nicaragua
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110629344_190:0:2921:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b573d7d426544d5c3522bf59932bbd7e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nicaragua, istanbul grain deal, denis moncada,
nicaragua, istanbul grain deal, denis moncada,

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says 'Greedy' West Uses Grain Deal to Stockpile Food

03:34 GMT 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankWheat
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that 'greedy' western countries were using the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a means to ensure supply for themselves.
"Russia really has the will and the solidarity to feed the population of the world. But it's very clear that the West likes to keep all these products and for business purposes, and because they're very greedy," Moncada said.
"It is very clear that it doesn't always reach the population of the world. It’s a complex theme and it should be done in a humanitarian way."
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.
Wheat - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2023
Istanbul Grain Deal
Russia Believes Grain Deal Will End on July 18
20 June, 13:04 GMT

The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures.

Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала