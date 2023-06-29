Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says 'Greedy' West Uses Grain Deal to Stockpile Food

The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures.

Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.