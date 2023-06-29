https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/nicaraguan-foreign-minister-says-greedy-west-uses-grain-deal-to-stockpile-food-1111536472.html
Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Says 'Greedy' West Uses Grain Deal to Stockpile Food
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Lenka White - Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada told Sputnik that 'greedy' western countries were using the Black Sea Grain Initiative as a means to ensure supply for themselves.
"Russia really has the will and the solidarity to feed the population of the world. But it's very clear that the West likes to keep all these products and for business purposes, and because they're very greedy," Moncada said.
"It is very clear that it doesn't always reach the population of the world. It’s a complex theme and it should be done in a humanitarian way."
Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022 to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On May 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative, for 60 days, until July 17.
The deal is an integral part of a package agreement. The second part - the Russia-UN memorandum, designed for three years - envisions the unblocking of Russian exports of food and fertilizers, the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, the resumption of supplies of agricultural machinery, spare parts and services, the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline and a number of other measures.
Moscow says this part of the package agreement has not been implemented yet.