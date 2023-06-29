https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-quran-burning-in-sweden-1111556972.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
Impunity when it comes to incidents like the recent burning of a Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden can lead to catastrophic consequences, Gennady Askaldovich, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said on Thursday.
2023-06-29T17:23+0000
2023-06-29T17:23+0000
2023-06-29T17:23+0000
world
sweden
stockholm
russia
europe
russian foreign ministry
quran
religion
muslims
islam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101867/33/1018673359_0:54:3073:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_609219aa30d2ef598277447c33f3acb8.jpg
Impunity when it comes to incidents like the recent burning of a Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden can lead to catastrophic consequences, Gennady Askaldovich, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said on Thursday. “We resolutely reject such indulgence of religious radicals on the part of official Stockholm,” Askaldovich said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement. The diplomat added that the international community should to “jointly oppose such shameful violations of the rights of believers”. “Impunity in such cases can lead to unpredictable catastrophic consequences,” Askaldovich added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/arab-islamic-world-will-not-leave-such-crimes-unanswered--syrias-grand-mufti-on-quran-burning-1111545674.html
sweden
stockholm
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101867/33/1018673359_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_85bce84b57313ea56a60be82f14857b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
quran burning in sweden, quran burning in stockholm, russian condemns quran burning, islam, muslims
quran burning in sweden, quran burning in stockholm, russian condemns quran burning, islam, muslims
Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."
Impunity when it comes to incidents like the recent burning
of a Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden can lead to catastrophic consequences, Gennady Askaldovich, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said on Thursday.
“We resolutely reject such indulgence of religious radicals on the part of official Stockholm,” Askaldovich said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement.
The diplomat added that the international community should to “jointly oppose such shameful violations of the rights of believers”.
“Impunity in such cases can lead to unpredictable catastrophic consequences
,” Askaldovich added.