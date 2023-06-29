https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/russian-foreign-ministry-condemns-quran-burning-in-sweden-1111556972.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden

Impunity when it comes to incidents like the recent burning of a Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden can lead to catastrophic consequences, Gennady Askaldovich, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said on Thursday.

Impunity when it comes to incidents like the recent burning of a Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden can lead to catastrophic consequences, Gennady Askaldovich, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry on cooperation in the field of observance of the right to freedom of religion, said on Thursday. “We resolutely reject such indulgence of religious radicals on the part of official Stockholm,” Askaldovich said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement. The diplomat added that the international community should to “jointly oppose such shameful violations of the rights of believers”. “Impunity in such cases can lead to unpredictable catastrophic consequences,” Askaldovich added.

