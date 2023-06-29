https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/scientists-make-neutrino-based-interstellar-map-that-doesnt-use-light-1111559661.html

Scientists Make Neutrino-Based Interstellar Map That Doesn’t Use Light

Scientists Make Neutrino-Based Interstellar Map That Doesn’t Use Light

It’s the first map that isn’t based on electromagnetic radiation. Until now, scientists have used infrared, ultraviolet rays, x-rays, radio waves, or light on the visible spectrum, to generate images of the universe.

2023-06-29T20:55+0000

2023-06-29T20:55+0000

2023-06-29T20:53+0000

beyond politics

neutrino

icecube neutrino

astronomy

national science foundation

interstellar

map

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107819/15/1078191592_0:364:2048:1516_1920x0_80_0_0_a213b7e528c0d3a3fedddd6bbb35bfb7.jpg

How do you take a photo without using any light? Why, use subatomic particles, of course!It’s the first map ever made that isn’t based on electromagnetic radiation - that is, light. Until now, scientists have used some kind of wave emission, whether it was infrared, ultraviolet rays, x-rays, radio waves, or light on the visible spectrum, to generate images of the universe.However, thanks to a vast array buried under the Antarctic ice called the IceCube Neutrino Observatory (no, really), scientists have been able to not only confirm the existence of neutrinos, but to detect more than 60,000 of them as they effortlessly fly through the Earth.Their findings, including the map they generated, were published on Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Science."As is so often the case, significant breakthroughs in science are enabled by advances in technology," says Denise Caldwell, director of the physics division of the US National Science Foundation.Neutrinos come from several sources, including radioactive decay of atoms; nuclear and thermonuclear reactions like that produced by atomic bombs or at the heart of stars; supernova explosions; neutron stars as their spin slows; and when cosmic rays or accelerated particle beams strike atoms. Some of the neutrinos passing through IceCube have been found to have come from billions of light-years away.Naoko Kurahashi Neilson, a physicist at Drexel University in Philadelphia, mused that “at this point in human history, we're the first ones to see our galaxy in anything other than light.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/scientists-discover-long-theorized-low-hum-created-by-supermassive-black-holes-1111535913.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

neutrino; map; icecube; astronomy; interstellar