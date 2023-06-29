Surprise Supreme Court Rulings Don’t Change Its True Character

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/surprise-supreme-court-rulings-dont-change-its-true-character-1111532393.html

Stonewall’s Legacy Echoes Today, Ukraine Counteroffensive Fails To Live Up To Hype, Nicaragua Struggles For Reparations From US

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the anniversary of the Stonewall rebellion and its context in socialist and anti-imperialist politics, the centrality of the issue of police terror in uprisings.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss why the Ukrainian counteroffensive has so far failed to live up to the expectations that mainstream media figureheads and western officials promised, why the Biden administration is interested in a successful counteroffensive as the 2024 presidential campaign looms, the similarities between the conflict in Ukraine and the US wars in Vietnam and Iraq, and how the violence of the conflict in Ukraine and other conflicts is being felt in different ways in the US.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of the forthcoming book, “Nicaragua: A History of US Intervention & Resistance” to discuss the anniversary of the 1986 International Court of Justice Ruling in Nicaragua v. United States which held that the US violated international law through its support of the Contras against Nicaragua, why Nicaragua is making a renewed effort to collect on the reparations owed to them according to this decision, and how the US ignoring this ruling and refusing to cease support for the Contras highlights the US attitude toward international law.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Esther Iverem, artist, author, independent journalist, and host and producer of On The Ground: Voices of Resistance from the Nation’s Capital, which you can listen to both as a podcast and on Pacifica Radio to discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling in Moore v. Harper and the ethics issues regarding some of the justices, the Supreme Court’s decision against Norfolk Southern in a case that could have eroded workers’ ability to fight back against corporate abuses, and Daniel Penny pleading not guilty in the death of Jordan Neely.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

