Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah

Security forces killed a man carrying a gun near the US Consulate in Saudi Arabia, one security personnel also died in the gun fight.
Security forces shot and killed an armed man on Wednesday near the US Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, officials have confirmed.The shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly stopped his car near the consulate carrying a firearm. According to the Mecca Police, “a person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand.”The security forces “then took the initiative to deal with him as required and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”A Nepalese security guard working at the consulate was also killed in the shootout.A State Department spokesman confirmed to Qatari state media that a shooting incident took place and led to two deaths.The US State Department also expressed condolences to the family of the slain security guard.
The consulate in Jeddah has been a target of violence in the past. In 2016, an individual parked across the street from the consulate before blowing himself up with a suicide belt when approached by security personnel.
“The US Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident,” the official said. “The Consulate was appropriately locked down, and no Americans were harmed in the attack.”
The US State Department also expressed condolences to the family of the slain security guard.