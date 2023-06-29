https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/two-dead-after-shootout-unfolds-near-us-consulate-in-jeddah-1111536305.html

Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah

Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah

Security forces killed a man carrying a gun near the US Consulate in Saudi Arabia, one security personnel also died in the gun fight.

2023-06-29T03:25+0000

2023-06-29T03:25+0000

2023-06-29T03:23+0000

world

saudi arabia

jeddah

state department

us embassy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92150d9cf4eecacf87ab283de8277c93.jpg

Security forces shot and killed an armed man on Wednesday near the US Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, officials have confirmed.The shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly stopped his car near the consulate carrying a firearm. According to the Mecca Police, “a person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand.”The security forces “then took the initiative to deal with him as required and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”A Nepalese security guard working at the consulate was also killed in the shootout.A State Department spokesman confirmed to Qatari state media that a shooting incident took place and led to two deaths.The US State Department also expressed condolences to the family of the slain security guard.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220312/videos-multiple-explosions-sound-off-near-us-consulate-compound-in-erbil-1093817217.html

saudi arabia

jeddah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us consulate in jeddah, saudi arabia, violence against us embassies, terrorist attack, gunman, shooting