International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/two-dead-after-shootout-unfolds-near-us-consulate-in-jeddah-1111536305.html
Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah
Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah
Security forces killed a man carrying a gun near the US Consulate in Saudi Arabia, one security personnel also died in the gun fight.
2023-06-29T03:25+0000
2023-06-29T03:23+0000
world
saudi arabia
jeddah
state department
us embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_92150d9cf4eecacf87ab283de8277c93.jpg
Security forces shot and killed an armed man on Wednesday near the US Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, officials have confirmed.The shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly stopped his car near the consulate carrying a firearm. According to the Mecca Police, “a person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand.”The security forces “then took the initiative to deal with him as required and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”A Nepalese security guard working at the consulate was also killed in the shootout.A State Department spokesman confirmed to Qatari state media that a shooting incident took place and led to two deaths.The US State Department also expressed condolences to the family of the slain security guard.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220312/videos-multiple-explosions-sound-off-near-us-consulate-compound-in-erbil-1093817217.html
saudi arabia
jeddah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110351432_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64ddbb62263417beb890929cc47db2b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us consulate in jeddah, saudi arabia, violence against us embassies, terrorist attack, gunman, shooting
us consulate in jeddah, saudi arabia, violence against us embassies, terrorist attack, gunman, shooting

Two Dead After Shootout Unfolds Near US Consulate in Jeddah

03:25 GMT 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy / Go to the mediabankView of the Jeddah from the city embankment.
View of the Jeddah from the city embankment. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2023
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
The consulate in Jeddah has been a target of violence in the past. In 2016, an individual parked across the street from the consulate before blowing himself up with a suicide belt when approached by security personnel.
Security forces shot and killed an armed man on Wednesday near the US Consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, officials have confirmed.
The shooter, who has not been identified, reportedly stopped his car near the consulate carrying a firearm. According to the Mecca Police, “a person in a car stopped near the American consulate building in Jeddah Governorate and got out of it carrying a firearm in his hand.”
The security forces “then took the initiative to deal with him as required and the exchange of fire resulted in his death.”
A Nepalese security guard working at the consulate was also killed in the shootout.
A screenshot from the video of an alleged airstrike in Erbil, Iraq on March 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
Videos: Multiple Rockets Fired Near US Consulate in Erbil, No Fatalities Reported
12 March 2022, 22:28 GMT
A State Department spokesman confirmed to Qatari state media that a shooting incident took place and led to two deaths.
“The US Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident,” the official said. “The Consulate was appropriately locked down, and no Americans were harmed in the attack.”
The US State Department also expressed condolences to the family of the slain security guard.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала