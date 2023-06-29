US Grand Jury Declines to Indict Rapper Travis Scott in Deadly Astroworld Event

There were about 50,000 people in attendance at the festival on November 5, 2021, where a crowd surge started late in the evening during Scott's performance. Eight people, including two teens under the age of 18, were pronounced dead the night of the concert.

Over two dozen people were hospitalized, including five minors. Two of the victims, one of them a 9-year-old boy, died a few days later. Scott reportedly stopped his set several times to ask security to help the fans get out of the crowd.