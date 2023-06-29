International
Videos: Clashes in Paris Suburb of Nanterre Intensify Over Killing of Teenager
Videos: Clashes in Paris Suburb of Nanterre Intensify Over Killing of Teenager
Protesters in the Paris suburb of Nanterre attacked police with fireworks and set vehicles on fire, forcing cops to use stun grenades, as protests against the fatal shooting of a teen during a traffic stop go into a second night.
The city streets were practically empty, and it was difficult to count protesters, but they were actively using fireworks to attack police officers. Several cars on the street, where clashes were taking place, were set on fire, with one of the vehicles having been flipped over. A small group of police officers was seen moving down the street, but protesters were keeping their distance and quickly retreating, the correspondent reported. French media reported protests continued in other French cities and regions as well, including Toulouse, Lille, Hauts-de-France and Viry-Chatillon, with protesters using rocks to attack police and law enforcement responding with tear gas. The mother of the deceased teenager has called on residents of Nanterre to gather for a "silent march" on Thursday afternoon in front of the city prefecture to protest against the fatal shooting of her son, according to her social media. French Interior Minister said earlier on Wednesday that 31 people were detained during the riots, 24 police officers were slightly injured and about 40 cars were torched. He added that the French authorities would deploy more than 2,000 police officers in the suburbs of Paris to ensure security.
Videos: Clashes in Paris Suburb of Nanterre Intensify Over Killing of Teenager

01:03 GMT 29.06.2023
NANTERRE (Sputnik) - Protesters in the Paris suburb of Nanterre started attacking police with fireworks and setting vehicles on fire, forcing law enforcement to use stun grenades, as protests against the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old teenager during a traffic stop continue for the second night, an RIA Novosti correspondent reported Wednesday.
The city streets were practically empty, and it was difficult to count protesters, but they were actively using fireworks to attack police officers.
Several cars on the street, where clashes were taking place, were set on fire, with one of the vehicles having been flipped over. A small group of police officers was seen moving down the street, but protesters were keeping their distance and quickly retreating, the correspondent reported.
French media reported protests continued in other French cities and regions as well, including Toulouse, Lille, Hauts-de-France and Viry-Chatillon, with protesters using rocks to attack police and law enforcement responding with tear gas.
The mother of the deceased teenager has called on residents of Nanterre to gather for a "silent march" on Thursday afternoon in front of the city prefecture to protest against the fatal shooting of her son, according to her social media.

The teenage boy was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after he refused to comply with police instructions.

News media reported the teenager was driving a rental car and broke several traffic rules. Violent protests erupted in several suburbs of Paris at night following the incident.

French Interior Minister said earlier on Wednesday that 31 people were detained during the riots, 24 police officers were slightly injured and about 40 cars were torched. He added that the French authorities would deploy more than 2,000 police officers in the suburbs of Paris to ensure security.
