Watch Russian Air Force Navigators Guide Aviation Missile Strike on Enemy Positions
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of specialists of the Centr Group air force navigator providing guidance for army aviation missile strike on enemy positions in the Krasny Liman direction.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage showing Battlegroup Tsentr's specialists provide guidance for aviation missile strike on enemy positions near Krasny Liman.The work of aviation spotters is especially dangerous because it rarely gets caught on camera, but it's these inconspicuous fighters who determine the accuracy of air strikes and the safety of aircrews.
The long-anticipated and repeatedly delayed Ukrainian "counteroffensive" started on June 4, along the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions.
The work of aviation spotters is especially dangerous because it rarely gets caught on camera, but it's these inconspicuous fighters who determine the accuracy of air strikes and the safety of aircrews.
The work of aviation spotters is especially dangerous because it rarely gets caught on camera, but it's these inconspicuous fighters who determine the accuracy of air strikes and the safety of aircrews.