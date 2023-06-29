International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles and Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterate Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterating Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive.
13:51 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 29.06.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterating Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive.
