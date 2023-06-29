https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-attack-helicopters-obliterate-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-and-stronghold-1111550335.html

Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles and Stronghold

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterate Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterating Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive.

