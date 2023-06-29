https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/watch-russian-attack-helicopters-obliterate-ukrainian-armored-vehicles-and-stronghold-1111550335.html
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles and Stronghold
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles and Stronghold
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterate Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.
2023-06-29T13:51+0000
2023-06-29T13:51+0000
2023-06-29T13:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
russian defense ministry
ukraine
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111547899_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_784a95918561fc028438877dd704aae8.png
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterating Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive.
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1d/1111547899_161:0:1121:720_1920x0_80_0_0_53ba7dba3547323b8d1e78148a5256a3.png
Russian attack helicopters obliterate Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye
Russian attack helicopters obliterate Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye
2023-06-29T13:51+0000
true
PT1M07S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian defense ministry, russian attack helicopters, ukrainian armored vehicles
russian defense ministry, russian attack helicopters, ukrainian armored vehicles
Watch Russian Attack Helicopters Obliterate Ukrainian Armored Vehicles and Stronghold
13:51 GMT 29.06.2023 (Updated: 13:52 GMT 29.06.2023)
Ukraine launched its much-touted counteroffensive in early June after several postponements. The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly said that Ukrainian troops are trying to advance in the South Donetsk, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Zaporozhye directions, but without success.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released video footage of Russian attack helicopters obliterating Ukrainian armored vehicles and a stronghold, repelling an assault near Zaporozhye.
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine lost as many as 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of its counteroffensive.