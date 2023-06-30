International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/baku-yerevan-agree-on-additional-articles-to-draft-peace-deal---foreign-ministry-1111561605.html
Baku, Yerevan Agree on Additional Articles to Draft Peace Deal - Foreign Ministry
Baku, Yerevan Agree on Additional Articles to Draft Peace Deal - Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, agreed Thursday on additional articles in the draft peace agreement between the countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
2023-06-30T00:10+0000
2023-06-30T00:08+0000
world
azerbaijan
armenia
jake sullivan
nikol pashinyan
nagorno-karabakh conflict
ilham aliyev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101115945_71:0:3651:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_5f585a09b83b318b545703f2876aaae3.jpg
"The Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations," the ministry said on the website. Bayramov and Mirzoyan held talks from June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in the US state of Virginia. They also met in Washington with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the statement read. The foreign ministers expressed their appreciation to Washington for hosting negotiations between Yerevan and Baku and the "commitment to continue their negotiations." In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers (33,430 square miles) territorial integrity that also includes Nagorno-Karabakh.If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan may sign a peace treaty in the near future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.
azerbaijan
armenia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101115945_518:0:3203:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_e044fc7ea42fcaa17c24028bcb6e8209.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
azerbaijan, armenia, peace deal, jeyhun bayramov, ararat mirzoyan
azerbaijan, armenia, peace deal, jeyhun bayramov, ararat mirzoyan

Baku, Yerevan Agree on Additional Articles to Draft Peace Deal - Foreign Ministry

00:10 GMT 30.06.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsAzerbaijanian border gather at a tent as they control their side of the new border between the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, near the village of Berdashen, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
Azerbaijanian border gather at a tent as they control their side of the new border between the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan, near the village of Berdashen, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2023
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, agreed Thursday on additional articles in the draft peace agreement between the countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
"The Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations," the ministry said on the website.
"They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work."
Bayramov and Mirzoyan held talks from June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in the US state of Virginia. They also met in Washington with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the statement read.
The foreign ministers expressed their appreciation to Washington for hosting negotiations between Yerevan and Baku and the "commitment to continue their negotiations."

The decadeslong conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020.

The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers (33,430 square miles) territorial integrity that also includes Nagorno-Karabakh.
If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan may sign a peace treaty in the near future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала