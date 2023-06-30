https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/baku-yerevan-agree-on-additional-articles-to-draft-peace-deal---foreign-ministry-1111561605.html
Baku, Yerevan Agree on Additional Articles to Draft Peace Deal - Foreign Ministry
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, agreed Thursday on additional articles in the draft peace agreement between the countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, agreed Thursday on additional articles in the draft peace agreement between the countries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.
"The Ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations," the ministry said on the website.
"They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work."
Bayramov and Mirzoyan held talks from June 27-29 at the George Schultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in the US state of Virginia. They also met in Washington with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, the statement read.
The foreign ministers expressed their appreciation to Washington for hosting negotiations between Yerevan and Baku and the "commitment to continue their negotiations."
The decadeslong conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020.
The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.
In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, mediated by Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty. In May 2023, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan was ready to recognize Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers (33,430 square miles) territorial integrity that also includes Nagorno-Karabakh.
If Armenia does not change its position on the issue, Baku and Yerevan may sign a peace treaty in the near future, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.