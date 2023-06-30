International
Beijing Slams US for Alleging That Chinese Balloon Had Intelligence Gathering Capabilities
11:11 GMT 30.06.2023
A screenshot depicting an unidentified balloon over US skies.
© Photo : Chase Doak
