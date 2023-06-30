https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/beijing-slams-us-for-alleging-that-chinese-balloon-had-intelligence-gathering-capabilities-1111575944.html

Beijing Slams US for Alleging That Chinese Balloon Had Intelligence Gathering Capabilities

Washington's claim that a Chinese balloon shot down in the US airspace in February was designed to collect intelligence information is false, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.

Washington's claim that a Chinese balloon shot down in the US airspace in February was designed to collect intelligence information is false, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Friday.The entrance of the balloon in the US airspace was an accident caused by force majeure, the diplomat added. In February, the United States shot down the Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it crossed the mainland. US media reported that the balloon collected intelligence from several military sites. China, in turn, has repeatedly rejected the allegations saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course.

