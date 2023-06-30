International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Manila Chan, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Bidenomics? US President Unveils Economic Plans
Bidenomics? US President Unveils Economic Plans
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's economic plans.
Bidenomics? U.S. President Unveils Economic Plans
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's economic plans.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comJohn Kiriakou: Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political MisfitsTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comElijah Mangier: Veteran War correspondent and Political AnalystThe show starts with Ted Harvey, a former Colorado State Senator who joins to discuss the New Hampshire Republican battle.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou on the UN criticism of Guantanamo Prison.The second hour begins with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz on Joe Biden's economic plan.The show closes with Veteran War Correspondent and Political Analyst Elijah Mangier on France's birthright citizenship and the murder of an Algerian teen by the police.
Bidenomics? US President Unveils Economic Plans

04:06 GMT 30.06.2023 (Updated: 10:54 GMT 30.06.2023)
The Final Countdown
Bidenomics? U.S. President Unveils Economic Plans
On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's economic plans.
Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.com
John Kiriakou: Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political Misfits
Todd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com
Elijah Mangier: Veteran War correspondent and Political Analyst
The show starts with Ted Harvey, a former Colorado State Senator who joins to discuss the New Hampshire Republican battle.
In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou on the UN criticism of Guantanamo Prison.
The second hour begins with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz on Joe Biden's economic plan.
The show closes with Veteran War Correspondent and Political Analyst Elijah Mangier on France's birthright citizenship and the murder of an Algerian teen by the police.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
