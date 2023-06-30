https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/bidenomics-us-president-unveils-economic-plans-1111556391.html

Bidenomics? US President Unveils Economic Plans

On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's economic plans.

Bidenomics? U.S. President Unveils Economic Plans On this episode of The Final Countdown, the hosts Ted Rall and Manila Chan discuss top news including Biden's economic plans.

Ted Harvey: Former Colorado State Senator, Chairman of StopJoe.comJohn Kiriakou: Former CIA Officer, Co-Host of Political MisfitsTodd "Bubba" Horowitz: Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.comElijah Mangier: Veteran War correspondent and Political AnalystThe show starts with Ted Harvey, a former Colorado State Senator who joins to discuss the New Hampshire Republican battle.In the second half of the first hour, the hosts spoke to Former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Political Misfits John Kiriakou on the UN criticism of Guantanamo Prison.The second hour begins with Chief Market Strategist of BubbaTrading.com Todd "Bubba" Horowitz on Joe Biden's economic plan.The show closes with Veteran War Correspondent and Political Analyst Elijah Mangier on France's birthright citizenship and the murder of an Algerian teen by the police.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

