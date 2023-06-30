https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/former-pentagon-analyst-sweden-should-reconsider-turmoil-it-would-become-part-of-in-nato-1111585447.html

Former Pentagon Analyst: Sweden Should Reconsider ‘Turmoil’ It Would Become Part of in NATO

Former Pentagon Analyst: Sweden Should Reconsider ‘Turmoil’ It Would Become Part of in NATO

A new rift has opened between Muslim-majority Turkiye and Sweden, where a legal protest was allowed to take place involving the public burning of a Quran.

2023-06-30T18:15+0000

2023-06-30T18:15+0000

2023-06-30T18:15+0000

michael maloof

sweden

turkiye

nato

quran

ukraine crisis

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg

Ankara and Stockholm already have a rocky relationship as the Scandinavian state seeks to join the NATO alliance, but Turkiye has conditioned its assent for Sweden’s admission based on the ending of its support for Kurdish nationalist groups that Ankara considers terrorist organizations.Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik that both Sweden and NATO should consider what benefit is gained by adding the Scandinavian state to the alliance, especially given the kind of tensions that further NATO expansion to the East is likely to create in the region.Maloof explained that NATO’s policy “seems to be to contain Russia at all costs, never mind anybody else and what their political considerations might be. I think it's been damaging for Europe generally to have this kind of an expansion. It certainly has alarmed [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to the point that he basically said ‘it's a red line if you do it in Ukraine,’ and they attempted that, and we saw the reaction, it had to do with fundamental security.”The former Pentagon official noted that Sweden has traditionally been unaligned and that “neutrality was important for Sweden before,” adding that “ought to remain that way.” Stockholm already has its own security arrangements with other Scandinavian countries separate from the NATO alliance, and expanding that to include 31 other states across Europe “can have repercussions.”Maloof noted that after Erdogan’s recent election victory, he can hold up Sweden’s admittance to NATO “indefinitely.”“And in the case of Victoria Nuland in the Biden administration, who is number three in the State Department, she and the other neoconservatives would love to see Russia dismantled with regime change. But we've seen their previous efforts at regime change not only in Iraq, but also in Libya and they were disastrous, total disasters. And they admitted there was no second-day plan, if you will, when that occurred,” he noted.“In the case of Russia, Russia has more nuclear weapons than the United States. Why the United States does not want a stable Russia is beyond me, I don't understand that, just by virtue of the fact they have those nuclear weapons. What is their point in wanting to bring down Russia and maybe even partition it? There is no rhyme or reason. There is no foreign policy basis for it.”Maloof noted that Sweden “offers very limited overall ability” to the NATO alliance, apart from perhaps land for more military bases.“Their contribution to NATO would be minuscule. It's a country of relatively few people. It's got geographical advantages, and if it works in combination with the other Scandinavian countries, it can become somewhat of a force, but certainly nothing to overwhelm Russia, unless they get some tremendous NATO assistance. But I think politically, it would hurt Sweden to go the NATO route. I think Finland will probably regret it as well in time,” he forecasted.He noted the effect that joining NATO has had on Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which are former Soviet republics and share a border with Russia, including severing long relationships and isolating Russian-speaking populations in those countries.“The question is, how seriously does Sweden want to be a member? Are they being pushed into it? Do they realize what it would mean to give up their official neutrality position, especially with Russia? Do they want to cut off all ties? Do they want tense relations with Russia in the future? They are a border country. There's no question about it. There is some border of Sweden with Russia. Do they want to have that kind of tension with Russia in the future?”Ultimately, Maloof noted that Washington needs Turkiye a lot more than it needs Sweden, especially since Ankara is independent-minded enough to make its departure from the US orbit a possibility if it’s not properly wooed by the West.“I think that even though Turkiye is a member of NATO, Turkiye is also very prominent in the establishment of the multipolar world order, which Russia and China are now creating, along with Iran. Because Turkiye, along with Iran, together form very valuable economic corridors for the multipolar world order along with the Belt and Road Initiative, the New Silk Road,” he said, noting that many of the partner countries are in BRICS and that there are now “some 40 countries that want to join BRICS. When you put them all together, they're going to constitute more than half the population of the world.”Maloof added that this acceleration has been created by the conflict in Ukraine and the West’s response to it, from which much of the Global South in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, has abstained from joining in Washington's condemnations and sanctions.“We're going to be seeing a lot of geopolitical changes, I would say, within the next decade. And they're going to be mind-blowing in some aspects. And I think Sweden has got to determine whether it wants to be in the midst of that potential turmoil or not. Certainly, it's going to be under pressure from its neighbors. There's no question about it. I think that Turkey's objections, for now, hopefully has given Sweden some reason for pause and considering whether it wants to go the NATO route or not, and whether it's worth it to them.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/hungarian-parliament-will-reportedly-not-ratify-swedens-nato-bid-before-fall-1111534796.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/alliance-divided-nato-members-positions-on-ukraine-joining-bloc-1111578105.html

sweden

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

sweden; turkiye; nato; europe; quran