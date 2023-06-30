https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/indian-pm-modi-expresses-support-for-putin-over-june-24-events-1111581900.html

Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events

Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday."At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement. "In addition, Narendra Modi informed [Putin] about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.

