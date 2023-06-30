International
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday."At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement. "In addition, Narendra Modi informed [Putin] about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events

13:40 GMT 30.06.2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on the phone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Putin and Modi held a phone conversation and discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as implementation of joint projects and trade.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.
"In addition, Narendra Modi informed [Putin] about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.
