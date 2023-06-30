https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/indian-pm-modi-expresses-support-for-putin-over-june-24-events-1111581900.html
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.
2023-06-30T13:40+0000
2023-06-30T13:40+0000
2023-06-30T13:40+0000
world
narendra modi
vladimir putin
russia
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110779823_0:21:3072:1749_1920x0_80_0_0_ec647057065881532adf4173c449f483.jpg
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday."At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement. "In addition, Narendra Modi informed [Putin] about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221113/sabre-rattling-and-friendshoring-failing-us-strategies-to-break-india-russia-links-1104044927.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1d/1110779823_281:0:3012:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614840836079fc62181d2acf6aa9e375.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-india relations, narendra modi, vladimir putin, wagner mutiny
russia-india relations, narendra modi, vladimir putin, wagner mutiny
Indian PM Modi Expresses Support for Putin Over June 24 Events
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Putin and Modi held a phone conversation and discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as implementation of joint projects and trade.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin over the recent aborted mutiny attempt
in Russia on June 24, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"At the initiative of the Indian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens in connection with the events of June 24 of this year," the Kremlin said in a statement.
13 November 2022, 13:19 GMT
"In addition, Narendra Modi informed [Putin] about his international contacts, including his recent visit to Washington," the Kremlin said, adding that the sides also talked about the conflict in Ukraine.