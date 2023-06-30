https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/kievs-counteroffensive-creates-additional-safety-concerns-at-zaporozhye-npp---grossi-1111562370.html

Kiev's Counteroffensive Creates Additional Safety Concerns at Zaporozhye NPP - Grossi

Kiev's Counteroffensive Creates Additional Safety Concerns at Zaporozhye NPP - Grossi

The Ukrainian counteroffensive creates an "additional layer of concern" about the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi said Thursday.

2023-06-30T02:56+0000

2023-06-30T02:56+0000

2023-06-30T02:54+0000

world

dmitry peskov

kiev

ukraine

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

counter-offensive

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100452164_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_093d8dbecf048c36ad0cee0ab5a95144.jpg

"When I visited [the ZNPP], I could see that the first initial measures were taken by the management of the plant to preserve the amount of water, which is already contained in a cooling pond in the adjacency of the plant," Grossi told the French media."We have this additional layer, if you want, of concern over the situation which is in and by itself extremely volatile because, as you know, this plant is sitting on the front line ... so it is obvious that, in the context of the ongoing counteroffensive and the military activities there, the combats there, the plant is incredibly, you know, fragile and open to damage in case of an exchange of fire there," he added.Earlier Thursday, Kiev announced large-scale exercises to work out actions in case of a possible emergency at the ZNPP in the regions of Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolayev, as well as in parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions controlled by Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the exercises, that threats of provocations by the Ukrainian side were constant, which was demonstrated by the sabotage at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, adding that IAEA representatives have recorded Russia's efforts to ensure safety at the ZNPP during their recent visit to the plant.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230629/nebenzia-russia-has-no-intention-to-blow-up-npp-demands-end-to-kievs-provocations-1111561252.html

kiev

ukraine

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

zaporozhye nuclear power plant, international atomic energy agency, rafael grossi, counteroffensive, ukraine, russia,