Media Focuses on Titan Implosion, Ignores Working Class Suffering

MD Court Reverses Ruling On Sale of Black Cemetery, Why The US Intervened In Honduras, Mumia Speaks On Wildfire Smoke

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, president of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition to discuss a ruling by the Maryland Court of Appeals on the sale of the property containing the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery in which enslaved Africans were buried, how the court’s ruling undermines the rights of Black and indigenous cemeteries today and sets a concerning precedent, how this ruling affirms the legal subjugation of Black people in the US going back to the country’s founding, and how the struggle to preserve the cemetery will move forward after this ruling.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network to discuss the anniversary of the 2009 coup in Honduras which overthrew President Manuel Zelaya, the US involvement in the coup and why it was interested in removing Zelaya, why the US has historically had an interest in Honduras as a base of operations against movements in Central America and how that legacy continues today, and how Honduras is charting a new path for sovereignty under the government of Xiomara Castro.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie feature a commentary from Mumia Abu-Jamal on climate change and wildfire smoke blanketing the US east coast.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the fallout from the presumed implosion of the Titan submersible vehicle and the many ways that working and poor people are killed every day that are ignored, a report documenting the links to slavery among top US government officials and how that demonstrates the foundational role white supremacy plays in the US, and millions of people losing access to Medicaid as a result of the end of pandemic-related social programs.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

