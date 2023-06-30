https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/poland-wants-to-host-us-nuclear-weapons---prime-minister-1111581516.html

Poland Wants to Host US Nuclear Weapons - Prime Minister

Poland wants to host US nuclear weapons in response to deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

"In connection with the fact that Russia intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus … we all appealing to the entire NATO to take part in the Nuclear Sharing program," Morawiecki told reporters after the EU summit.Russian President Vladimir Putin said on March 25 that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, which does not breach Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. On April 2, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said that nuclear weapons in Belarus would be stationed closer to the western borders of the Union State.The United States and its allies have repeatedly called on Russia to reconsider its decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. On March 26, the European Union said it was ready to respond with new sanctions if Belarus proceeds with its plan to host Russian tactical nuclear weapons given that they allegedly threaten EU security.

