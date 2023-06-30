https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/report-applicants-for-bill-gates-private-office-were-allegedly-asked-sexually-explicit-questions-1111561418.html

A new report claims that applicants for Bill Gates' private office were asked sexually explicit questions before being hired. The applicants were interviewed by a third party, the report claims.

A report by a US media has claimed that female applicants who interviewed for Gates Ventures were asked sexually explicit questions, as well as questions about their drug use and other intensely personal aspects of their lives that might have indicated they were vulnerable to blackmail.The questions reportedly touched on whether job candidates were ever involved in extramarital affairs, their pornography preferences, or if they had nude images of themselves on their phones. The report further notes that some candidates were asked if they ever "danced for dollars" or contracted a sexually transmitted disease.The questions, according to a Gates Ventures spokeswoman, were conducted by third-party contractor Concentric Advisors, which describes itself as a private risk consultancy firm that specializes in strategic security and intelligence services for physical and cyber needs. The report noted the screenings were done in recent years.“This line of questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor” who must comply with pre-employment screening laws, the spokeswoman said, adding she never heard about Concentric Advisors asking such questions.A spokesperson for Concentric has also denied that their company asked such questions as were claimed by applicants. It was also detailed Concentric has several former Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials on its staff.An official with the company explained that its security screenings are part of an effort to assess whether a candidate is “truthful,” and if they are vulnerable to “blackmail, which often starts with voluntary statements by the candidate with follow-up questions by company interviewers.”However, candidates told the outlet they were directly asked about the personal information, adding they were told job offers depended on them passing the assessments.The report also highlights how investigators reviewed a consent form that said a behavioral assessment would be conducted by Concentric to assess suitability for employment at Gates’ private office, and that it would include drug and alcohol history, as well as past medical and psychiatric history.The form, the report claims, asked for a signature from candidates in order to allow for the disclosure of results to Gates’ private office, and in one section reads it would not “allow for the re-disclosure of sexually transmitted diseases.”Miaskoff stated that any questions related to a candidate’s health or psychiatric history during a hiring process is “just flat out prohibited by the federal Americans With Disabilities Act.”“I have never encountered that kind of questioning in a pre-employment background investigation in the private sector,” added Daniel Karson, a security industry veteran and former executive for business investigations firm Kroll Associates, referring to the questions related to sexual or medical history.

