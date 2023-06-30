International
Return of the Don
Donald Trump reportedly eyes returning to Twitter to help boost his presidential campaign.
Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a return to the social media giant Twitter, which he was suspended from for the "glorification of violence" just days after the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.To date, despite his Twitter account's reinstatement late last year, Trump has chosen to stay on his own social media site Truth Social. However, newly surfaced reports have alleged that Trump is reportedly considering a return to the social media platform in order to boost his 2024 presidential campaign. Currently, Trump has just 5.5 million followers on Truth social, compared to 86.7 million on Twitter.A big draw for Truth Social is that it is the home of all of Trump's current social media use. Trump would have to decide between the health of his presidential campaign, and Truth Social, if it comes to that.
30.06.2023
