https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/royal-air-force-discriminated-against-white-males-to-increase-diversity---inquiry-1111585882.html

Royal Air Force Discriminated Against White Males to Increase Diversity - Inquiry

Royal Air Force Discriminated Against White Males to Increase Diversity - Inquiry

An official inquiry confirmed that Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) implemented discrimination practices against white males in recruiting and selection procedures in order to meet diversity goals, RAF chief Richard Knighton has said.

2023-06-30T16:24+0000

2023-06-30T16:24+0000

2023-06-30T16:24+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

raf (uk)

uk royal air force

racial discrimination

racial disparities

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104792/57/1047925745_0:367:5184:3283_1920x0_80_0_0_acbdc478f52c9abcd9d63ab332a0420c.jpg

Several years ago, reports emerged that the Royal Air Force stopped accepting white male recruits in order to increase the presence of women and ethnic minorities among armed forces staff. The UK Ministry of Defense refuted that information, while media, citing leaked RAF internal memos, reported that ethnic and gender diversity were present among officers' performance goals. The chief also apologized "unreservedly" to all those affected by discrimination practices and to Lizzy Nicholl, former RAF head of recruitment, who had to resign because of a disapproval of policies implemented within the Royal Air Force. Besides, 31 individuals who were discriminated against and missed the opportunity to qualify for a 5,000 pound ($6,300) joining bonus will be compensated for the financial payment they missed out on. Knighton has also noted that people who joined the RAF at the time the discrimination policies were in place met all required standards and "there was no compromise of entry standards and no impact on operational effectiveness."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220822/unlawful-diversity-order-pushed-raf-recruitment-boss-to-quit-report-says-1099838417.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk, royal air force, racial divercity, discrimination against white men