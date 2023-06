https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/russias-lavrov-takes-part-in-sco-peoples-diplomacy-center-presentation-1111564638.html

Russia's Lavrov Takes Part in SCO People's Diplomacy Center Presentation

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participates in a Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) People's Diplomacy Centre presentation in Moscow together with the ambassadors of the SCO member states.

Sputnik is live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization People's Diplomacy Center presentation in Moscow together with the ambassadors of SCO member states.As announced by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in May, the 23rd SCO summit will be held online on July 4.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

